The Blueprint: 2023 Cowboys training camp hub

OXNARD, California — It all begins anew for the Dallas Cowboys as they launch 2023 training camp with the hopes of beginning their journey to exorcize their playoff demons. To do so, they'll need to lock in early in Southern California, especially considering the major changes having been made this offseason — including the split from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Dak Prescott is looking to build chemistry not only with Brian Schottenheimer on the sideline but also Brandin Cooks in-between the lines, along with sorting through the talented group of tight ends and running backs, with Tony Pollard being his lead horse in the backfield.

The defensive side of the ball features more explosive matchups than you can shake a stick at, and potential Year 2 jumps from players like Sam Williams and Damone Clark, and rookie first-round pick Mazi Smith finally gets his wish to put the pads on and get hands-on; and then there's Stephon Gilmore making his camp debut for Dallas opposite Trevon Diggs.

And oh by the way, Diggs is already enjoying his fourth camp, but we'll get to that in a moment.

Welcome to the 2023 training camp hub, the tracker for every official bit of Cowboys news and analysis that will help you stay up to speed on how things are going before the regular season gets underway in September.

[Last updated on July 25]

Training Camp Schedule (all times PST)

July -

July 24: Team departed for Oxnard

Team departed for Oxnard July 25: Opening press conference held

Opening press conference held July 26: First open practice (11:30 am)

First open practice (11:30 am) July 27: Open practice (11:30 am)

Open practice (11:30 am) July 28: Oxnard Fan Night (4-6 pm: The Collection at RiverPark)

Oxnard Fan Night (4-6 pm: The Collection at RiverPark) July 29: Opening Ceremony & more (Doors open @ 9 am)

Opening Ceremony & more (Doors open @ 9 am) July 29: Open practice (11:30 am-1:30 pm)

Open practice (11:30 am-1:30 pm) July 31: Open practice (11 am-1 pm)

August -

August 1: First padded practice (11 pm-1 pm)

First padded practice (11 pm-1 pm) August 3 : Open practice (11 am-1 pm)

: Open practice (11 am-1 pm) August 5: Open practice (11 am-1 pm)

Open practice (11 am-1 pm) August 7: Heroes Appreciation/Open Practice (11 am-1 pm)

Heroes Appreciation/Open Practice (11 am-1 pm) August 8: Open practice (11 am-1 pm)

Open practice (11 am-1 pm) August 10: Open practice (11 am-1 pm)

Open practice (11 am-1 pm) August 14: Open practice (11 am-1 pm)

Open practice (11 am-1 pm) August 15: Open practice (11 am-1 pm)

Note: Times are subject to change

Important Preseason Dates

August 3 : Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH (Jets vs. Browns)

: Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH (Jets vs. Browns) August 12 : Preseason - Cowboys host Jaguars

: Preseason - Cowboys host Jaguars August 19 : Preseason - Cowboys visit Seahawks

: Preseason - Cowboys visit Seahawks August 26 : Preseason - Cowboys host Raiders

: Preseason - Cowboys host Raiders August 29 : Deadline to reduce roster size to max of 53 players

: Deadline to reduce roster size to max of 53 players August 30 : Claiming period for waived players ends (Noon ET)

: Claiming period for waived players ends (Noon ET) August 30: Practice squad can be established to max of 16 players

Key 2023 Contract Talks

Tony Pollard, RB - No deal was struck before the July 17 deadline and, as such, Pollard is locked into his $10.1 million franchise tag for the 2023 season. The Cowboys confirmed they made a long-term offer to Pollard, but the two sides were still apart on terms, and that means he'll start training camp with a[nother] prove-it year in front of him.

Trevon Diggs, CB - Any praise that's heaped upon Lamb also applies to Diggs, if not arguably more so, considering the latter was a second-round pick (not a first) who has already gone on to make history in only three short seasons as the premier CB in Dallas. But because of his second-round status, he's not betrothed to a fifth-year option, and that meant he was set to be a free agent in 2024, but no longer, having inked a massive five-year extension to stay put.

Zack Martin, RG - It's reported that the perennial All-Pro would like to revisit his contract situation with the Cowboys, and though owner and general manager Jerry Jones opted to not comment on the contract situation itself, he did make it clear that Martin is “in the plans” for the Cowboys going forward and that hints largely at a resolution being soon-to-come.

CeeDee Lamb, WR - It's anyone's guess as to who'll be the recipient of the next major contract extension from the Cowboys, and Lamb is in that conversation. He's proven himself worthy of the 2020 first-round pick status, and then some, and though the Cowboys have exercised his fifth-year option through 2024, the sooner they get his deal done, the better.

Terence Steele, OL - As Steele works to return from a torn ACL and the Cowboys sift through their OL combinations in his absence, there's also the matter of a new deal that needs to be discussed. Steele entered this offseason as a restricted free agent and signed his tender, but that means he's unrestricted after 2023, if an extension isn't signed before this season ends.

Free Agency Signings

Brandon Aubrey, K - Aubrey, a former soccer player turned placekicker, was added to the roster on July 6 — by way of the USFL — not far ahead of training camp to compete with Tristan Vizcaino, who himself was signed this offseason to replace Brett Maher. This sets the stage for an all-out competition at kicker in Oxnard, one the Cowboys hope will lead to either Aubrey or Vizcaino proving themselves capable of being the guy in 2023.

Notable Positional Matchups/Battles

Preseason Preview

If you're viewing preseason games through the scope of wins and losses, you're doing it wrong. The point of these matchups is for the Cowboys (and their opponent) to put their youth and fringe players through the ringer to determine who'll rise to the top and make a name for themselves to avoid being a roster casualty ahead of the NFL deadline on August 29.

And that means every battle happening in camp will be thrust onto center stage in the Cowboys three preseason games of 2023.

Week 1 - Cowboys vs. Jaguars

Date: Saturday, Aug 12

Saturday, Aug 12 Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX) Time: 5 pm ET

5 pm ET Jaguars 2022 record: 9-8

I'm willing to bet there's still a pinch of salt in this matchup, considering the Jaguars engineered a comeback victory against the Cowboys in overtime last season to send the latter out of Jacksonville with a serious black eye. You won't see Trevor Lawrence or Dak Prescott suit up for this rematch in Dallas, but you can bet there's still added motivation for the Cowboys defense to try and make it a long day for C.J Beathard and Nathan Rourke.

And the fact they'll potentially get to match up against Calvin Ridley in his return to football (he'll probably play to knock off rust ahead of September) makes for an intriguing matchup against a young group of cornerbacks vying for footing behind Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis.

I'd keep my eye on Eric Scott here, as one example of who to watch.

Offensively, you'll see Cooper Rush and Will Grier battle for positive headlines with Jalen Tolbert and Simi Fehoko taking center stage in August in the war for WR4, and taking the also-young Jaguars defense to task would go a long way in helping both — the same being the case for every running back in Dallas not named Tony Pollard (e.g., will Deuce Vaughn take an early lead over the veterans?). - Patrik Walker

Week 2 - Cowboys at Seahawks

Date: Saturday, August. 19

Saturday, August. 19 Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

Lumen Field (Seattle, WA) Time: 10 pm ET

10 pm ET Seahawks 2022 record: 9-8

Whenever the Seahawks and the Cowboys meet, be it preseason or in the regular season, there always seems to be some type of fireworks that pushes the vitriol to another level.

There was Golden Tate's controversial blindside block on Sean Lee in 2012. There was Tony Romo's spin and pinpoint toss to Terence Williams for an incredible twinkletoes catch on third-and-20 that led the Cowboys to victory in the 2014 regular season. There was Ezekiel Elliott turning Kam Chancellor's preseason welcome card in 2016 into an afternoon filled with regret. And, of course, there was the preseason hit by Cliff Avril — in the aforementioned 2016 preseason game — that ended Romo's career with the Cowboys and ushered in the era of Dak Prescott.

I think you get the point: these two teams do not like each other. On that note, tee up another round, as a primer to the bigger matchup to come in Week 13, which will mark the first time they've faced off in the regular season since 2020. - Patrik Walker

Week 3 - Cowboys vs. Raiders

Date: Saturday, August 26

Saturday, August 26 Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX) Time: 7 pm ET

7 pm ET Raiders 2022 record: 6-11

This one could get very intriguing, because it's unknown if the Raiders will risk getting any snaps to Jimmy Garoppolo with the hopes of this matchup serving as his dress rehearsal in his new outfit — having signed him to a three-year deal this offseason following his departure from the 49ers.

There's clearly the issue of his health, or lack thereof, over the past few seasons so in the event he's not allowed to take the field until September, it'll be one of the currently three other quarterbacks on the roster, though it's less likely you'll see Brian Hoyer taking a chunk of snaps with the Raiders needing to evaluate both Chase Garbers and rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell.

Either way, it's a great chance for the Cowboys to put the finishing touches on their training camp and preseason evaluation process because there's nothing left to do after this game except hack the roster down to a final 53-man headcount. - Patrik Walker

Injury News

Tony Pollard, RB (ankle) - This season will serve as the most pivotal of Pollard's young career in the wake of the Cowboys parting ways with Ezekiel Elliott,but the good news is it appears the former is back to full health after fracturing his lower leg in January — dodging the PUP list. The plan for Pollard in camp is … [Full story here]

Terence Steele, OL (knee) - Progress is being made in Steele's recovery from his torn ACL suffered late last season, but he's ahead of schedule and the Cowboys have made a decision on his status to start training camp that will impact … [Full story here]

Jourdan Lewis, CB (foot) - Not unlike Steele, Lewis is working to return from a devastating injury of his own. The veteran cornerback suffered a Lisfranc injury that deleted his 2022 season and, as camp fires up in Oxnard, the decision has been made to … [Full story here]

Luke Schoonmaker (foot) - The rookie second-round pick was seen in a walking boot in minicamp as he managed inflammation in his foot, and though the boot was absent on the final day of minicamp, Schoonmaker's status to open training camp is … [Full story here]

