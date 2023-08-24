#LVvsDAL

T.J. Bass soaking in knowledge during big camp

Aug 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

T.J.-Bass-soaking-in-knowledge-during-big-camp-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — One of the standouts of Dallas' undrafted free agent class during training camp has been offensive guard T.J. Bass, as the Oregon product has stepped into more first-team reps as the month has gone on.

Whether it's learning from Zack Martin, offensive line coach Mike Solari or just taking in basic knowledge, learning has been the theme of camp for Bass as he looks to take the next step in his career in stride.

"Camp was good," Bass said. "A lot of learning. It was awesome to get Zack back there too. It's always good to watch him and look at what he's doing and how he does it. Just a lot of learning and building confidence in the offense with all the guys."

While Bass did get a little bit of time with Martin during OTAs and minicamp, getting him back at the end of training camp has already been huge for Bass' learning process going further into the preseason.

"Little ins and outs of the game and the position," he said about what Martin teaches him. "Little nuances and what he sees, he's always willing to coach me up if he sees me doing something wrong or saying how does this, things like that."

While Bass was slotted in mocks going into April's draft, he fell to the undrafted free agent market where Dallas quickly made a move. As a result, Bass has a little bit of fire in his fuel going into his NFL career.

"Yeah, I would say there's a little bit of a chip but not in a bad way," he said. "Just trying to prove myself."

That chip is not something that's foreign to Bass on the football field, as his journey from proving himself in junior college to playing Power Five college football helped for this similar chapter in his story.

"It's just a grind," Bass said about the similarities. "You have to grind through it and always be willing to learn too. I think it's helped that I've been at two different [colleges] and helped build my way into a group of men."

Bass continues to earn praise in his debut training camp and preseason from head coach Mike McCarthy and others involved with the day-to-day of the team, and while he says it's "awesome" to receive that recognition, he knows there is still more to prove and more to learn.

"[I want to] just learn, learn, learn and see what happens."

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big plays Fehoko, Scott & more

A pair of players on the bubble to make the team had a nice showing out at practice under the lights Wednesday at Ford Center.
news

Jerry Jones doesn't anticipate Sam Williams arrest to impact playing status

Despite his arrest on Sunday, Sam Williams is still practicing with the team and owner Jerry Jones said he doesn't anticipate any changes to his playing status.
news

Overshown to attack rehab: 'Looking forward to 2024'

The talented rookie will speak with a Cowboys legend to help ensure his recovery and comeback are strong, and the Texas native is ready to get to work on his injured knee.
news

Markquese Bell 'comfortable' filling Overshown role

The loss of DeMarvion Overshown throws a wrench in the Cowboys' defensive plans, but not one that they don't already have an emergency plan for, and his name is Markquese Bell.
news

McCarthy explains preseason plan for star players

There is one game remaining in the Cowboys preseason, but don't expect it to be any sort of dress rehearsal for Dallas when considering their annual plan for veterans, and why. 
news

Jones: 'I really like' Cowboys pre-cutdown roster

With so much talent currently existing on their 90-man roster, the Cowboys aren't interested in mortgaging their future for a blockbuster trade — focused on keeping their own guys. 
news

Jones: Safety depth alleviates thin linebacker room

Despite DeMarvion Overshown's injury being a big hit to an already thin linebacker room, Stephen Jones said on Tuesday that the deep safety room may be able to help out.
news

Stephen Jones: Tolbert has 'locked down' WR4 spot

What was once a heated preseason battle now has a winner with Dallas Cowboys executive vice president telling the media on Tuesday that Jalen Tolbert has "locked down" WR4.
news

McCarthy on Rico Dowdle: 'I love his running style' 

Fourth-year running back Rico Dowdle is fully healthy and taking an opportunity in the Cowboys' running back room head-on during the preseason.
news

McCarthy on Overshown injury: 'You feel terrible'

Rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown got the news on Sunday afternoon that his season was over after suffering a torn ACL, as Mike McCarthy and the staff look forward to his recovery.
news

Cowboys undecided on Vaughn, Tolbert vs. Raiders

The loss of DeMarvion Overshown and John Stephens Jr. to season-ending injuries has many wondering if the Cowboys will sit Deuce Vaughn and Jalen Tolbert against the Raiders.
Advertising