#LARvsDAL

Cowboys post-bye injury report cleanest in years

Oct 25, 2023 at 03:30 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-post-bye-injury-report-cleanest-in-years-hero

FRISCO, TX — One of the biggest keys to the Dallas Cowboys going on a potential run to open the second trimester of their 2023 season will be health and, currently, they couldn't possibly be more thankful for their bye week landing in Week 7 — following a win over the Los Angeles Chargers that moved them to 4-2 on the year.

As practice resumed on Wednesday, only one player was listed on the injury report.

One.

That is simply unheard of at the midway point of an NFL season, and it's the cleanest injury report the Cowboys have reported, literally, in the past decade or more (at the very least). 

Better still is that lone player who is listed, namely safety Juanyeh Thomas, was a full participant in his return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 6 against the Chargers. Thomas is now back to form in time to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, and literally every other player on the active roster who was previously dealing with injury is now fully healthy.

This is especially key for the offensive line, where Tyron Smith (knee), Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and Zack Martin (thigh) were all battling ailments following the return of Tyler Smith (knee) from injury in Week 3.

This weekend will mark the third consecutive game in which all five of the Cowboys' starting offensive linemen will be on the field, but the first time they've all been truly healthy.

The goal is to now make it through each practice this week without a new incident.

It goes without saying that the team has key players on injured reserve, i.e., Trevon Diggs, Leighton Vander Esch and C.J. Goodwin, but the latter two have a chance to return this season.

Other than that, today's injury report marks the first time this season that the entire active roster is healthy and, again, that's going to be a major key to their ability to gain ground and potentially overtake the other top teams in the NFC.

Related Content

news

Tyron Smith questionable vs. Rams with neck issue

All eyes are currently on the status of Tyron Smith as he deals with a neck ailment that landed him on this week's injury report, a few days ahead of the Cowboys hosting the Rams.
news

Dak on criticism, disrespect: 'It really doesn't matter'

There's been a surge of criticism being hurled at Dak Prescott in recent seasons, and it's clear Micah Parsons has seen enough, while Prescott himself is now responding to it.
news

Key Matchups: Tyler Biadasz faces biggest challenge of 2023

When Aaron Donald is lined up on the other side of the line of scrimmage, a battle is always necessary to limit him. Can Tyler Biadasz hold his own when lined up against the three-time Defensive Player of the Year?
news

Big Facts: Stafford Hasn't Won at Dallas since 2011

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 12:00 CT kickoff on FOX.
news

Updates: Cowboys 'optimistic' about Tyron vs. Rams

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Cowboys-Rams: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

It's always the place to be when Aaron Donald and Micah Parsons are set to tee off, and the Rams are looking for payback after suffering a loss to the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium in 2022.
news

Zack Martin: Aaron Donald task is something 'you circle'

Going back to their college playing days, Zack Martin has seen Aaron Donald numerous times throughout his career. What makes him so special in Martin's eyes?
news

Jones, McCarthy all-in on Dak using his mobility

Dak Prescott was slippery against the Chargers and it helped power the offense to critical conversions and points, and the Cowboys seem perfectly fine with more of that in 2023.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 games after the bye

So with the Cowboys now back after a much-needed rest, let's take a look at the team's greatest games after its bye week.
news

Science Lab: A berth requires 3 strong trimesters

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
news

Mick Shots: Winning at home to celebrating Ware

It's back to business after the bye for the Cowboys as well as for Mickey and his weekly Mick Shots. He's got home streaks, a healthy outlook, a Dak QB attack, a Hall of Famer into the Ring and more!
news

Micah: 'Extremely important' Cowboys heat up

Having won four of their first six games, the Cowboys are in great position to do damage atop the NFC following a bye week that's worked wildly in their favor — in many ways. 
Advertising