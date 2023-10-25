Cowboys post-bye injury report cleanest in years

FRISCO, TX — One of the biggest keys to the Dallas Cowboys going on a potential run to open the second trimester of their 2023 season will be health and, currently, they couldn't possibly be more thankful for their bye week landing in Week 7 — following a win over the Los Angeles Chargers that moved them to 4-2 on the year.

As practice resumed on Wednesday, only one player was listed on the injury report.

One.

That is simply unheard of at the midway point of an NFL season, and it's the cleanest injury report the Cowboys have reported, literally, in the past decade or more (at the very least).

Better still is that lone player who is listed, namely safety Juanyeh Thomas, was a full participant in his return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 6 against the Chargers. Thomas is now back to form in time to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, and literally every other player on the active roster who was previously dealing with injury is now fully healthy.

This is especially key for the offensive line, where Tyron Smith (knee), Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and Zack Martin (thigh) were all battling ailments following the return of Tyler Smith (knee) from injury in Week 3.

This weekend will mark the third consecutive game in which all five of the Cowboys' starting offensive linemen will be on the field, but the first time they've all been truly healthy.

The goal is to now make it through each practice this week without a new incident.

It goes without saying that the team has key players on injured reserve, i.e., Trevon Diggs, Leighton Vander Esch and C.J. Goodwin, but the latter two have a chance to return this season.