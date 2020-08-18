Cowboys Release Gerald McCoy Via Injury Waiver

FRISCO, Texas – In a surprising turn of events, the Cowboys have waived Gerald McCoy.

The team had an injury waiver on the McCoy's quad, which ruptured Monday during the first padded practice of training camp. The veteran defensive tackle underwent surgery on the tendon on Tuesday morning.

McCoy had $7 million of guarantees in his three-year, $18 million contract, which he signed back in March. Because of the injury waiver, he gets to keep his $3 million signing bonus, but the Cowboys are no longer liable for the rest of the contract. This move should save the Cowboys about $3.25 million on the cap this year.

Despite the decision, the Cowboys remain open to bringing McCoy back next year, when he's fully recovered.