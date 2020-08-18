Training Camp | 2020

Presented by

Cowboys Release Gerald McCoy Via Injury Waiver

Aug 18, 2020 at 04:15 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

McCoy-Cut-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – In a surprising turn of events, the Cowboys have waived Gerald McCoy.

The team had an injury waiver on the McCoy's quad, which ruptured Monday during the first padded practice of training camp. The veteran defensive tackle underwent surgery on the tendon on Tuesday morning.

McCoy had $7 million of guarantees in his three-year, $18 million contract, which he signed back in March. Because of the injury waiver, he gets to keep his $3 million signing bonus, but the Cowboys are no longer liable for the rest of the contract. This move should save the Cowboys about $3.25 million on the cap this year.

Despite the decision, the Cowboys remain open to bringing McCoy back next year, when he's fully recovered.

"I know Gerald in just the short time that we got to know him," Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones said Tuesday afternoon. "But knowing from our studies, he'll push. He's a warrior. He'll get back. And in my opinion, he'll end up playing for the Dallas Cowboys, albeit not this year. But i see him putting on a (Cowboys) uniform on in the future."

Related Content

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp | Practice 1
news

Updates: Poe Passes Physical; Cowboys Sign OT

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' off-season.
Camp Stars: Dak Prescott Has Best Practice So Far
news

Camp Stars: Dak Prescott Has Best Practice So Far

Dak Prescott has never been considered the greatest practice player. From his rookie season, he shined brighter in the games.
Gallup Won't Say It, But McCarthy Says He's "No. 1"
news

Gallup Won't Say It, But McCarthy Says He's "No. 1"

Mike McCarthy didn't really like the reference of Michael Gallup being a No. 2 receiver. Sure, he might not be the leader in catches or yards, but the head coach has a strong opinion how he views Gallup.
Practice Points: Tank Rolls In Two-Minute Drill
news

Practice Points: Tank Rolls In Two-Minute Drill

The Cowboys went through a productive practice on Tuesday. But with absences along the offensive line, it was hard not to notice DeMarcus Lawrence's dominance on the day.
Camp Stars: Stellar Performance By Brown, Pollard
news

Camp Stars: Stellar Performance By Brown, Pollard

The Cowboys went indoors for the first time of camp, having their first padded-practice inside Ford Center Monday morning.
CeeDee Lamb Turning Heads Early On In Practice
news

CeeDee Lamb Turning Heads Early On In Practice

The expectations aren't going anywhere but up, so CeeDee Lamb may as well embrace them.
With McCoy Out, Who Steps Up On The D-Line?
news

With McCoy Out, Who Steps Up On The D-Line?

Minutes before the Cowboys took the field for their first padded practice of training camp, head coach Mike McCarthy was praising Gerald McCoy as a major offseason addition to the defensive line.
Gerald McCoy Suffers Season-Ending Quad Injury
news

Gerald McCoy Suffers Season-Ending Quad Injury

Just like that, Gerald McCoy's season is already over. The six-time Pro Bowler suffered a quad injury that needs surgery and will put him on injured reserve. 
Zeke Shares "Frustrating" Times From COVID-19
news

Zeke Shares "Frustrating" Times From COVID-19

After an offseason that included a battle with COVID-19, Ezekiel Elliott is not only back to his normal self again, but he's interested in taking his game to the next level.
Practice Points: Undrafted Rookie Makes Big Play
news

Practice Points: Undrafted Rookie Makes Big Play

Check out all the highlights from Monday's first padded practice, including a big defensive play from one of the Cowboys' undrafted rookies.
McCoy Leaves Practice Early With Apparent Injury
news

McCoy Leaves Practice Early With Apparent Injury

In the Cowboys' first padded practice of camp, newly-signed veteran Gerald McCoy was helped off the field with an apparent lower-leg injury.

Advertising