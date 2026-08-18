Jerry Jones on Von Miller, open to making 'substantive' move, preseason and more

How B.T. Jordan played a part in Von Miller joining the Cowboys

One of the quieter, but more notable additions to the Cowboys' defensive coaching staff is B.T. Jordan, the team's pass rush consultant. Jordan has worked as a trainer for pass rushers for quite some time, working with the likes of Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby during the offseason.

Another one of his clients? Von Miller, who now gets to work together with him at the Star. Jones said that Miller was able to give the team some insight on Miller's shape and if he could help Dallas defensively.

"You get someone that's been there and done that," Jones said of adding Miller. "He trains with our consulting trainer [B.T. Jordan]. And boy, [Jordan] had been telling us for all this past year, 'Boy if we could get [Miller],' he knew first hand because he works with him all the time and knew that he could help us. And of course, that trainer is working with all of our guys. We feel real good…"

"We've really been communicating with him for a lot of weeks here. [Jordan] couldn't say enough good things about what kind of shape he's in, how much quickness he has, how he thought he could really help us."

According to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Miller is expected to arrive in Oxnard on Monday night, and the Cowboys will put him through a ramp up process.

Jones, Cowboys still open to adding to roster via substantive move

In the Cowboys' opening press conference of training camp, Jones said that Dallas would be open to a “substantive” trade if the right offer presented itself. Even after the addition of Miller, that remains the case.

"Yes, if we had an opportunity, I would be…" Jones said when asked if he'd still be interested in a substantive move. "It's as much about what I think of where we are, which I'm more positive than when we started camp, seriously, about what our chances are. And so I think if we saw an opportunity to take a little of the future and put it on this team, I'd do it if it would help us."

Jones is encouraged by what he's seen from his team so far during their time in Oxnard, and still believes that if the cards fall correctly, the Cowboys can be a team competing to play in Inglewood for a Super Bowl in February 2027.

"I'm even more excited today then I was when we started camp that our team is going to be one that if we can have some things go right for us, avoid some injury, we could really be something that we all want to be, and that's a team that's competing for the big game. Bottom line is, the answer is yes. If we saw something that would help us anyplace, we'd do it."

What did Jerry Jones like from the Cowboys' preseason opener?

For the first time since 2017, the Cowboys won their opening preseason game with a 17-7 victory over the Seahawks. Jones was happy with the debut of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and his unit.

"I liked the way the defense held when they had to, had their back against the wall," Jones said. "We gave them some pretty tough situations, and they held up. That sticks with you, and will stick with us. That's the best thing that came out of it, and there were some great individual plays out there by some guys. Overall, it was a real plus and I was impressed with our defense."

Still, there is work to be done before the Cowboys leave Oxnard and return to Frisco ahead of the regular season.

"We've got a lot of areas that have to improve if you will," Jones said. "That could be a younger player just getting better… we've got a lot of room to work and get better before we're where we need to be."

Jerry Jones' belief in Dak Prescott to help the Cowboys win the Super Bowl

Heading into year 11 in Dallas, Dak Prescott is as determined as ever to lead the Cowboys to their first Super Bowl in 30 years. Jones' faith in his quarterback to get them back to the pinnacle of the NFL has not waivered.

"I think since Dak has been our quarterback, we've won either the sixth or seventh most games in the NFL since he's been the quarterback," Jones said. "So the bottom line is that we've won games, we just need to win the right games. I know this, I think he's very capable of taking us all the way."

For Prescott, playing for the Dallas Cowboys has meant that every year is Super Bowl or bust.