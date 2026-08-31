 Skip to main content
Advertising

News - Regular Season | 2026

Schottenheimer explains Jaydon Blue, RB decisions for Cowboys roster

Aug 31, 2026 at 03:24 PM
Author Image
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

08_31_ RBs

FRISCO, Texas — Taking a hatchet to a 90-man roster to get it down to 53 players is bound to generate a surprise or two, and this year was no different for the Dallas Cowboys. One of the biggest surprises involved the decision to waive running back Jaydon Blue, and not long after notifying Phil Mafah he'd be waived as well.

The expected variable in this equation is that Malik Davis has again refused to lose the RB2 job behind Javonte Williams, and the decision to retain versatile talent Hunter Luepke for another season, but there was a belief that Blue had shown enough improvement to warrant a roster seat in 2026.

Instead, the Cowboys parted ways with Blue and then successfully claimed Emari Demercado, a TCU product that recently played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Emari is a guy that Klayton has some exposure to," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said ahead of Monday's practice. "A good veteran that plays special teams, and there's a lot of things that we like about him. We're excited that we were awarded him in the claiming system, and as soon as I get done here, we'll go have some more conversations."

He also addressed the decision to not award Blue and Mafah a roster spot, two former draft picks from a year ago, in the fifth and seventh round, respectively.

"When you talk about competing every day and adding value, and raising the level of competition, both those guys were drafted because we love those guys," Schottenheimer said. "I think this is more a testament to a guy like Malik Davis that has just, time in and time out, come back and proven his worth. And the way he's wired, I know both Jaydon and Phil should and will reach out to Malik, because now they're unfortunately in a situation like [what Davis has experienced several times in the past].

"But, if you want to learn from a veteran, Malik Davis would be the first call that I would make. The guy went from being on the street, not getting really hardly any looks, even workouts, and he's back in Oxnard, and now he's solidified himself as a very, very valuable member of our football team. So, it's hard to see both Jaydon and Phil go, but I really do think those guys are both landing good opportunities and maximize them."

As it stands, neither Blue nor Mafah have been re-signed to the practice squad, but they have retained Israel Abanikanda on that unit; and Schottenheimer was also transparent in that he notified his two former draft picks that it was unlikely they'd return.

"We said to both those guys that we weren't sure, that we were not sure that it would go that direction," Schottenheimer added. "And that's as honest as I could be with him."

Davis' continued consistency, physicality and ability to impact special teams as much as he does the offense behind Williams was ultimately the deciding factor in waving goodbye to Blue and Mafah; and Abanikanda was able to parlay his opportunities into a continued stay with the Cowboys as insurance at the position.

Add in Demercado on the active roster and the Cowboys have officially rounded out their RBs depth chart for 2026, and it's one that isn't hurting for talent or potential.

Related Content

news

Cowboys waive quarterback Joe Milton

On Monday, the Cowboys waived QB Joe Milton, who had spent the offseason competing for Dallas' backup QB job with Sam Howell.

news

Reddy Steward, others remain with Cowboys via 2026 practice squad

With the initial 53-man roster cutdowns completed, the Cowboys have constructed their 2026 practice squad, and it's loaded with talent.

news

Terence Steele, Broderick Jones to compete for starting right tackle job

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that veteran Terence Steele and newly acquired offensive tackle Broderick Jones will be competing for the starting right tackle job.

news

Cowboys release initial 53-man roster for 2026 season

The Cowboys have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of the regular season following the conclusion of training camp and the preseason. Check out who made the team with the regular season beginning in two weeks.

news

Sam Williams, Jaydon Blue among 39 roster moves as Cowboys trim roster to 53

The Cowboys have officially trimmed the roster to 53 players, parting ways a few prominent players such as Jayden Blue and Sam Williams.

news

Cowboys trade OT Nate Thomas to Texans for seventh-round pick

The Cowboys have traded offensive tackle Nate Thomas to the Houston Texans for a 2027 seventh-round pick.

news

IMPACT: How Myles Garrett, AJ Brown trades shape Cowboys schedule

Two of the best players in the NFL found new homes on June 1, and the blockbuster trades changed a few things for the Cowboys as well.

news

2026 Schedule: Breaking down Philadelphia's offseason & season outlook

With changes on the coaching staff and the roster as a whole, a look at what the Philadelphia Eagles did during the offseason heading into their two annual matchups with the Cowboys in 2026.

news

2026 Schedule: Breaking down Washington's offseason & season outlook

Let's break down how the 2026 schedule shapes up for the Cowboys, continuing with their NFC East opponents. Up next is the Washington Commanders.

news

2026 Schedule: Breaking down the Giants' changes, concerns and more

The Giants underwent a complete upheaval in 2026, and these are the biggest changes the Cowboys must account for in order to keep Dak Prescott's winning streak alive.

news

Cowboys announce dates/times for 2026 preseason schedule

The dates & times for the Cowboys' 2026 preseason schedule has been announced, starting off against the defending-champion Seahawks.

Advertising