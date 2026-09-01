Emari Demercado returns 'home' to Dallas, has reason to be excited with Cowboys

"Yeah, it's been a roller coaster," he said. "Getting cut — nobody's excited about that, but to get the call that I was coming back here, I just bought a house here this summer, so I couldn't have written it better."

Teammates aren't the only ones reuniting with Demercado, though.

He will also be placed, once again, under the watchful eye of Klayton Adams, the former Cardinals' offensive line coach turned Cowboys' offensive coordinator keenly responsible for crafting the rushing attack for Brian Schottenheimer's offense. Adams immediately called Demercado once the trade was made official, and the elation is palpable from both player and coach.

"Klay's my guy," he said of Adams. "As soon as my agent called me and told me it was Dallas, I just immediately thought about Klayton. And then he called me. I'm super excited to work with him again.

"… His run game is unbelievable. He's proven it time and time again. So to be a part of that again, I'm excited. His track record is proven. … I'm glad I got this opportunity."

In his three seasons with Adams and the Cardinals, Demercado proved himself a very capable rotational back that ultimately amassed 1,143 rushing yards on 176 touches. The Inglewood, California native turned Dallas transplant now has an opportunity to permanently grow roots in North Texas.

"It's basically home for me now, so I'm extremely blessed to be back here, honestly," he explained, still wearing an ear-to-ear smile. "I'm willing to do whatever they ask. I'm glad that they wanted me here, so for that, just to claim me and to come here, I'll do whatever they ask me to do. … My game, I mean, people always talk about the pass pro, but I think there's some other abilities that kind of [flies] under the radar, but it's kind of fun being a sleeper, too."

Demercado immediately moves to the active 53-man roster, giving him a chance at being on the gameday roster when the Cowboys open their 2026 regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 13.