Why the Cowboys chose Sam Howell as their backup quarterback

Schottenheimer did not get into specifics on if the Cowboys had trade interest for Milton, but hinted that teams were intrigued.

"He's obviously a very talented person, so you can imagine those things don't always come through. There was definitely people interested in Joe, so we'll see." Schottenheimer said.

Should Milton not elect to return, Schottenheimer said the team expects to sign a quarterback with the remaining spot they have on their 17-man practice squad. For now though, the room consists of Prescott and Howell, who had work to do when he signed with the Cowboys this offseason in regards to learning the offense and excelled at doing so in Schottenheimer's eyes.

"It was back and forth," Schottenheimer said. "Sam is a guy that at the end of the day, he's got a great feel for what we're trying to do. The way he played against New Orleans was good, and he bounced back. This was a great battle between two great competitors that like I said, I'm giving compliments to both of them, they both wanted the job…

"At the end of the day, we just felt like making this decision now was in the best interest of our football team giving us clarity. Sam has done an awesome job of learning the system. Both Dak and Joe were ahead of him when he got here because they were here last year, but his understanding and grasp of the playbook is really, really good. He's got great field vision. That's one of the best things that jumps off the film, is he understands where everybody is and how it effects spacing and things like that. That's why he's able to play pretty quick through progressions."

Since entering the league in 2022, Howell has played in 20 games and started 18. Milton on the other hand has appeared in five, and hasn't started in any technically, but played the majority of the game in a Week 17 game against the Bills with the Patriots his rookie season. How much did Howell's experience factor into Dallas' decision?

"That was discussed," Schottenheimer said. "Wasn't the only decision. The discipline of this process is don't get caught up in a big throw here, a big play there, a turnover here, a sack there. It's throughout the whole process. And from the scope of from the time we got back together in April to yesterday at whatever time it was, this was very hotly debated. Sam's got over 20 starts in the league, I think that played a part in it, but that was not the only reason for the decision."

Schottenheimer also complimented Howell's character, which has shown up as Howell's navigated a difficult journey for quarterbacks trying to find a landing spot.

"First class," Schottenheimer said of Howell. "Dad's a coach. Been well traveled, that's part of the journey. I remember Rich Gannon and some of these guys that've been around, quarterbacks get moved around and then they finally find their spot. Whether that's Sam, whether that's Joe, I think that's all part of it. Very mature, loves the game of football, very curious… Sam understands what goes into it. He understands how you have to prepare every week like the starter because you never know how that's going to play out.