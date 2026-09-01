Broderick Jones 'pumped' for fresh start with Cowboys, reunion with George Pickens

FRISCO, Texas — There's been a shakeup on the offensive line in Dallas and another, more seismic shift, could be on the way in the near future. Broderick Jones was acquired by the Dallas Cowboys heading into initial roster cutdowns, and Nate Thomas was shipped via trade to the Houston Texans, meaning the former was all set to replace the latter as backup swing tackle, right?

Wrong, as noted by none other than head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who took to the podium on Monday to declare Jones was brought in to compete directly with starting right tackle Terence Steele, and will take no snaps whatsoever on the left side behind or in competition with Tyler Guyton.