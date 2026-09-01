Broderick Jones 'pumped' for fresh start with Cowboys, reunion with George Pickens

FRISCO, Texas — There's been a shakeup on the offensive line in Dallas and another, more seismic shift, could be on the way in the near future. Broderick Jones was acquired by the Dallas Cowboys heading into initial roster cutdowns, and Nate Thomas was shipped via trade to the Houston Texans, meaning the former was all set to replace the latter as backup swing tackle, right?
Wrong, as noted by none other than head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who took to the podium on Monday to declare Jones was brought in to compete directly with starting right tackle Terence Steele, and will take no snaps whatsoever on the left side behind or in competition with Tyler Guyton.
"It was a surprise, but I was excited for the change," Jones said in his first interview following the trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. "You know, just going into the year after last year, me getting injured and just trying to get my feet back up under me — I feel like a new start was needed for me. I'm just ready to get here and get started."
The former 14th-overall pick out of the University of Georgia suffered a neck injury in November that ended his 2025 season, but returned and participated in Steelers' preseason contests before getting the call that he'd been traded to the Cowboys.
As he works to get back to the same top form that made him a First-team All-SEC offensive tackle and two-time national champion at Georgia, Jones could not be more ecstatic to work with offensive coordinator (and O-line guru) Klayton Adams and offensive line coach Conor Riley, also renowned for his ability to develop talent in the trenches.
"I feel like I'm doing great so far after the injury," Jones said. "Everything's looking how it's supposed to. I've been out there, I've been playing. I've got back into the game. … I'm getting [back to full health]. I'm not fully where I want to be, though. I would say probably like 85, 90 percent."
The move to North Texas also reunites Jones, once again, with Pro Bowl receiver George Pickens — having previously played alongside him at Georgia and again with the Steelers, the two seemingly being inevitable as teammates.
Pickens was the first person Jones sent a text to when the trade was announced and, for his part, the Cowboys' All-Pro told DallasCowboys.com that he "loves" having Jones on his team again and is "so happy he's here."
It goes without saying that Jones, also making it known exactly how thrilled he is to know the Cowboys will set him at right tackle and leave him there, feels exactly the same way as Pickens.
"I'm pumped up, man. I'm just pumped up, you know?" he said. "They made it clear where they want me. I just gotta do my part and show up."