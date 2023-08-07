Cowboys' Ronald Jones to 'miss some time' with groin injury 

Jones was hit with a two-game suspension earlier last weekthat he labeled as “disappointing” before going on to explain the circumstances regarding it — namely a "heart stimulant" prescribed by a doctor that led to the NFL levying punishment.

The 26-year-old joined the Cowboys as a free agent this offseason, following the team's decision to part ways with Ezekiel Elliott, and looked upon as the de facto RB2 behind Tony Pollard who might provide a more traditional power skill set.

He was off to a hot start on Saturday, despite news of his suspension, but will have to wait to get back onto the field to work the chip off of his shoulder.