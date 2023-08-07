Training Camp | 2023

Cowboys' Ronald Jones to 'miss some time' with groin injury 

Aug 07, 2023 at 01:30 PM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif.— It's been a rough past few days for Ronald Jones, to say the very least. The veteran running back suffered a groin injury on Saturday, during the Dallas Cowboys' annual Blue-White Practice, and did not return to the action.

On Monday, it was disclosed by head coach Mike McCarthy that Jones "will miss some time" going forward, though the exact length of his absence has yet to be decided.

Jones was hit with a two-game suspension earlier last weekthat he labeled as “disappointing” before going on to explain the circumstances regarding it — namely a "heart stimulant" prescribed by a doctor that led to the NFL levying punishment.

The 26-year-old joined the Cowboys as a free agent this offseason, following the team's decision to part ways with Ezekiel Elliott, and looked upon as the de facto RB2 behind Tony Pollard who might provide a more traditional power skill set.

He was off to a hot start on Saturday, despite news of his suspension, but will have to wait to get back onto the field to work the chip off of his shoulder.

In his absence, look for Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke to garner more reps that will make it that much more of a challenge for Jones whenever he's available to return to the practice field.

