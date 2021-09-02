Cowboys Rookies Geared Up To See The GOAT

Talk about an intense first test for the entire Cowboys defense, let alone the rookies who will see their first game action. Brady's accolades speak for themselves, and he enters his second season in Tampa with one of the best receiver corps in the NFL, not to mention the entire offense that helped him win Super Bowl LV seven months ago.

Still, even the greatest quarterback of all time is just the next opponent, at the end of the day. Odighizuwa acknowledged it'd be a mistake to dwell too much on factors outside the game itself. In fact, he even provided a scouting report on Brady – which sounded pretty accurate, having watched enough of his distinguished career.

"Get him off the spot and his passer rating goes down by a lot, so our role is super important this week as far as getting after him and rushing our butts off," Odighizuwa said.

That scouting report has been on record since at least 2007, when a fearsome New York Giants pass rush battered Brady in Super Bowl XLII – and when Odighizuwa was just nine years old.

The challenge, as always, will be executing it.