Cowboys sign ex-USFL standout to training camp roster

Jul 25, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Patrik Walker

In their search for depth at cornerback depth, the Cowboys reached back into the USFL pool to sign cornerback Josh Butler to the training camp roster.

OXNARD, California — Trevon Diggs isn't the only cornerback who received a new deal from the Dallas Cowboys as they prepare to fire up 2023 training camp. For while that move secured the top of the totem, the decision to sign Josh Butler adds depth beneath Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis.

Butler, a former USFL standout of the Michigan Panthers, has agreed to terms on a new deal that will toss him into the CB competition — giving him a chance to prove himself at the NFL level.

Having found his way to the USFL by way of his career at Michigan State, he spent five years with the Spartans (including a redshirt freshman season) and finished his career there with 25 games played, producing 52 tackles (35 solo) and 11 pass deflections.

Look for Butler to match up against veterans like Nahshon Wright and Kelvin Joseph, amongst others (e.g., rookie sixth-round pick Eric Scott, Jr.).

The Cowboys are beginning to dip their toes more and more into the USFL pool, having signed kicker Brandon Aubrey this summer and, last year, hitting the jackpot with returner KaVontae Turpin.

They're hoping for the same good fortune with Butler.

