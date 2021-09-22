#PHIvsDAL

Cowboys Sign Holton Hill To Practice Squad

Sep 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys signed cornerback Holton Hill to the practice squad in a move that should be able to add some depth to the position.

Hill was brought in by the Cowboys for a visit at training camp in Oxnard. However, the team decided not to sign him.

Holton Hill

#35 CB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 196 lbs
  • College: Texas

Hill then signed with the Colts before being waived at the end of the preseason. He also worked out with the Packers last week.

In 2018, Hill signed with the Vikings as an undrafted rookie out of Texas. He played 28 games in three seasons for Minnesota, although he was suspended in 2019 for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Cowboys still are waiting to get rookie Kelvin Joseph back from IR. The second-round pick from Kentucky is eligible for return from a hamstring injury after this Week 3 game against Philly.

The Cowboys had an open spot on the practice squad, so signing Hill did not require a corresponding roster move.

