Cowboys Sign TE Seth Green To Practice Squad

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys on Tuesday signed tight end Seth Green to the practice squad, adding more potential depth behind starter Dalton Schultz, who has been dealing with a right knee sprain since Week 2.

Schultz has started the last two games since being inactive in Week 3, but the injury appeared to flare up on him last Sunday against the Rams and he only played 10 snaps in the Cowboys' 22-10 victory.

Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson also was on the injury report last week with a knee injury, though he was active against the Rams. And practice squad tight end Sean McKeon also dealt with a knee injury in training camp.

Green signed with the Texans in May as an undrafted free agent out of Houston. The Texans waived him at the end of training camp.