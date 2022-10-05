Cowboys Start Practice Window For Damone Clark

"I think we've got a good feel for what we're looking at with him," Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said on draft weekend in late April. "He'll miss six months from his time of surgery. … This guy is one hell of a football player when he's healthy and we think he'll be healthy in time to maybe even to really help us this year at some point."

"I think the rehab process is complete," McCarthy said Wednesday. "And I'm personally happy we waited as long as we did, because now this young man can jump in there full speed. But he hasn't put on pads in a year and a half, so let's be realistic about that. It'll be good to get him out here working. I'd like to see where he is at the end of the week, but in a lot of ways he's like a guy that just showed up at training camp and missed ramp-up and missed the whole offseason program. He just needs the work. It'll be great to have him out there."