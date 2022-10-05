#DALvsLAR

Cowboys Start Practice Window For Damone Clark

Oct 05, 2022 at 11:00 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Cowboys-Starting-Practice-Window-For-Damone-Clark-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the team will start the three-week practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark, who has been on the Non-Football Injury list since the start of training camp recovering from offseason spinal fusion surgery.

The Cowboys had a third-round draft grade on Clark, a former All-American at LSU, but he fell to the fifth round after the March procedure on his neck. The team drafted Clark with optimism that he has a chance to play and contribute this season.

"I think we've got a good feel for what we're looking at with him," Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said on draft weekend in late April. "He'll miss six months from his time of surgery. … This guy is one hell of a football player when he's healthy and we think he'll be healthy in time to maybe even to really help us this year at some point."

Clark can be activated from the Non-Football Injury list at any point during the next three weeks. If not, he'll spend the rest of the season on NFI.

"I think the rehab process is complete," McCarthy said Wednesday. "And I'm personally happy we waited as long as we did, because now this young man can jump in there full speed. But he hasn't put on pads in a year and a half, so let's be realistic about that. It'll be good to get him out here working. I'd like to see where he is at the end of the week, but in a lot of ways he's like a guy that just showed up at training camp and missed ramp-up and missed the whole offseason program. He just needs the work. It'll be great to have him out there."

Related Content

news

Mick Shots: Always A Pothole Around The Corner

The Cowboys hit another "pothole" with the loss of deep snapper Jake McQuaide. Plus, honors for both McCarthy and Romo, more sacks coming and paying attention to Parsons.

news

How Cowboys Will Handle Deep Snapper Position

With the news of long-snapper Jake McQuaide being lost for the season with a torn triceps injury, the Cowboys quickly pivoted to fill the void left by the veteran.

news

Jayron Kearse Ready To Rejoin 'No. 1' Safety Group

Back to full practice, Jayron Kearse is excited to rejoin a Cowboys safety group that he strongly believes is the best in the NFL.

news

Updates: Ferguson Misses Practice, Brown Doesn't

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

3 & Out: 3 Next-Cowboys-Up Who Have Stepped Up

But this is "3 & Out," after all, so we're sticking with three names. Here's the list.

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Rams

The Cowboys have won three straight. The defending Super Bowl champs are reeling somewhat at 2-2. Both teams have plenty of storylines to consider as they get ready for Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium.

news

Power Rankings: Win Streak Has Cowboys Climbing

As the Cowboys continue to surge up the national power rankings this week, let's take a look at where they place this time around in the eyes of the media around the country.

news

Cowboys' McQuaide Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The veteran long snapper will be placed on IR after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4, and the team is hard at work on locating a replacement for the remainder of 2022.

news

Jones: Dak's Grip "Not Well Enough To Play"

The Cowboys have won three straight behind Cooper Rush, but Dak Prescott is getting close to returning. The biggest issue for Prescott is his ability to grip the football after having thumb surgery.

news

Defense's Hot Start Is The Cowboys' 'Thermostat'

The Cowboys defense is off to a hot start through four games in their role as the team's "thermostat," as head coach Mike McCarthy says.

Advertising