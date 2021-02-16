Offseason | 2021

Cowboys-Steelers Again Slated To Play HOF Game 

Feb 16, 2021 at 05:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Cowboys-Steelers-Again-Slated-To-Play-HOF-Game-hero
AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Let's try this again. 

The Cowboys and Steelers were supposed to kick off the 2020 season in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. 

Unlike the rest of the preseason games across the entire NFL, that HOF matchup was actually rescheduled to 2021. 

Once again, the NFL is hoping the Cowboys and Steelers will be able to kick off the season with an exhibition game to be played Tom Benson Stadium in Canton. 

The game is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. (CT), according to the official website of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The site also offers different travel packages to attend the game. 

Because the HOF enshrinement ceremony was cancelled last year, both the classes of 2020 and 2021 will be announced. That will include a pair of Cowboys legends in Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson. Also, Jimmy Johnson was part of the 2020 class as well. 

The NFL has yet to announce its preseason schedule or opponents for the upcoming season. 

The Cowboys have played in the Hall of Fame Game five other times – playing the Browns in 1999, the Bengals in 2010, the Dolphins in 2013 and the Cardinals in 2017.

