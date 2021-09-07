#DALvsTB

Cowboys Still Hopeful, But Martin Unlikely To Play 

Sep 07, 2021 at 12:15 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Cowboys-Still-Hopeful,-But-Martin-Unlikely-To-Play-hero
AP Photo/Ric Tapia

FRISCO, Texas – As of Tuesday morning, the Cowboys have yet to rule out Zack Martin to play against the Bucs Thursday night.

That doesn't mean things won't change by the end of the day or even Wednesday before the team departs for Tampa Bay, but for now, the Cowboys still think there's a small chance Martin could play.

He's currently in the COVID-19 protocol after testing positive earlier this week. But if he can pass two tests in a 24-hour span before the game, and be symptom free for 48 hours, Martin would be cleared the play.

"The facts are we've got a protocol," Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday morning. "(Martin) will do the testing that's called for in the protocol, a couple of negative tests over the next two to three days would have him available. It is nothing to compare it to because each individual has its own situation regarding this testing. As you know, we've had people test positive and have false positive. This isn't more likely the case, but I'm giving you the reason I can't give you a firm answer."

If Martin could get two negative tests, he could fly on a separate plane to Tampa Bay and play in the game if he's feeling well enough and cleared to be activated from Reserve/COVID-19.

But there are still a lot of "ifs" in this equation, enough that head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that he's not expecting Martin to play, though he did say if anybody could play on short notice, it's a veteran like Martin.

If he doesn't, Connor McGovern would get the start at right guard, a spot he's practiced at all week in preparation for this scenario.

Related Content

news

Stephen Jones: Dak is "100 Percent" & Zack's Status

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said his quarterback is "100 percent " ready, although he wishes he could say the same about Zack Martin.
news

5 Bucks: Dak is Back, McCarthy's Rust & More

Five headlines to mention include Dak's return, McCarthy shaking off the rest and a huge test for this offensive line.
news

Rehashing Tom Brady's Beef With The Number Rule

It's a miniscule detail in a game that's full of high profile storylines, but it's worth a reminder that Thursday's season opener will serve as the NFL's first regular season game since changing its long-standing number rule.
news

3 & Out: 3 Keys To Thursday…And The Entire Season

Three factors that will impact Thursday's season opener against Tampa Bay – and the Cowboys' playoff hopes in 2021.
news

Dak Contract Restructure Creates Cap Space

The Cowboys have restructured Dak Prescott's contract to create some additional salary cap space.
news

Here's The Cowboys' 53-Man Roster ... For Now

Although the changes are constant, including a big loss to the Cowboys on Sunday that saw a star player moved to the COVID-19 list, here's a pictorial look at the Cowboys' 53-man roster.
news

Amari Cooper Working To Prove He's The Best

Heading into his seventh NFL season, Amari Cooper says he thinks he's the best receiver in football. But he acknowledges that thinking it and proving it are two different things.
news

In One Year, So Much Has Changed For Trevon Diggs

From the opponent, to his jersey number, to his responsibilities and expectations, everything seems different for Trevon Diggs as he prepares for Thursday's season opener.
news

Rested & Ready: Zeke, Tank Preview TB Matchup

Like their QB, both Zeke and Tank have been held out for the preseason but for different reasons, they're both ready to roll for the season opener.
news

Connor McGovern Preparing To Start For Martin

Connor McGovern made eight starts at right guard last season, and he's preparing to do the same Thursday now that Zack Martin is in COVID-19 protocol.
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Buccaneers

As if this game needed more storylines with the Cowboys getting Dak Prescott back and traveling to face Tom Brady and the defending champion Bucs in Week 1. Now, the Cowboys will be without one of their best players.
Advertising