Cowboys Still Piecing The O-Line Together

Now it's Joe Looney's turn to be the veteran centerpiece.
It's almost impossible to keep track of all the changes to this beleaguered offensive line in 2020, but it's easy to see that the Cowboys' center is the most experienced member remaining.
Way back in September, Looney was expected to hold down the middle of an offensive line that featured 353 combined starts and 10 All-Pro selections.
With Zack Martin and Cam Erving becoming the latest linemen lost to injury, those numbers are comically different at the beginning of December.
"Yeah, it's always disappointing to see guys get hurt and go down, and then on top of that not winning the games that we want to win," Looney said.
Having returned from an injury of his own, 39 career starts belong to Looney. Looking at the rest of the starting lineup is sobering. If the Cowboys go with the group of Brandon Knight, Connor Williams, Connor McGovern and Terence Steele next week, those four combine for just 49 career starts – and 32 of those belong to Williams.
As Looney noted, though, this is professional football. The adversity is there, but the Cowboys will need to work through it heading into this home stretch.
"It puts just everything on us as players to make sure no matter if it's your first year, ninth year, you got to be in your book, studying, preparing," Looney said. "We've got to get ready to go. Whoever is the five guys that's stepping on that field, we got to get ready to go and perform."