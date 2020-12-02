Cowboys Still Piecing The O-Line Together

"Yeah, it's always disappointing to see guys get hurt and go down, and then on top of that not winning the games that we want to win," Looney said.

Having returned from an injury of his own, 39 career starts belong to Looney. Looking at the rest of the starting lineup is sobering. If the Cowboys go with the group of Brandon Knight, Connor Williams, Connor McGovern and Terence Steele next week, those four combine for just 49 career starts – and 32 of those belong to Williams.

As Looney noted, though, this is professional football. The adversity is there, but the Cowboys will need to work through it heading into this home stretch.