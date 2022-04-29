Cowboys Targets For Day 2 Include TEs, WRs, DEs

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys got their offensive lineman in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but there's plenty more work to do.

Day 2 kicks off on Friday night, as the NFL works its way through the second and third round of this year's draft. The Cowboys will have plenty of opportunity to add talent, as they currently hold pick No. 56 in the second round and pick No. 88 in the third round. They also possess a healthy amount of picks on Day 3, with six selections currently projected for Saturday.