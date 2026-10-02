Cowboys-Texans: How to Watch, Listen, Stream in Week 4

FRISCO, Texas — A tough start is not what the Dallas Cowboys or the Houston Texans expected when the two teams walked into the 2026 season. Both were strapped to high expectations and aspirations but, through three weeks of football, both have struggled to put it all together on the field and in the win column.

But in the Governor's Cup (a.k.a. The Battle for Texas), someone has to win, and someone has to lose (no tie, please and thank you).

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys defense are looking to both bounce back from a gut-wrenching loss at the last possible second to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio, pushing them to 1-2 on the season; and the Texans are winless and looking to get back on track when Big Brother travels down I-45 South to H-Town.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026

Time: Noon CT

Location: Reliant Stadium (Houston, Texas)

CJ Stroud is challenging his offensive coordinator to be more aggressive and the young quarterback might also have his biggest downfield weapon, Nico Collins, back in the mix. Christian Parker's defense is looking to learn lessons from Zay Flowers and to clamp down on Sunday, despite the myriad of injuries in the secondary.

Prescott and head coach/offensive play-caller Brian Schottenheimer want to send a message as well, however, in that the errors that snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in Rio won't happen again in Houston, and that GOTI is indeed real.

It's Dallas versus Houston, NTX versus STX, and neither team can afford to lose.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX SPORTS/FOX 4 DFW, NFL+

Listen (National): Compass Media - Ted Emrich (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (analyst)Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys AppListen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys App, DallasCowboys.com

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)

Radio (English)*:* Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (play-by-play), Kristi Scales (analyst)

Radio (Spanish)*:* Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Luis Perez (analyst)