Cowboys Cut Kicker; Roster Trimmed Down to 80

Aug 23, 2022 at 12:54 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are down to one kicker again.

Once again, Brett Maher has a great chance to be the team's place-kicker once again. The Cowboys are expected to release Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday among the five roster moves to get down to 80 players.

Maher, who was the Cowboys' kicker in 2019, has the four of the five longest field goals in team history, including a 63-yarder.

But his inconsistencies with the mid-range kicks has led to him bouncing around with different teams, including the Saints last year.

Hajrullahu joined the Cowboys last season and kicked in one game against the Falcons to replace an injured Greg Zuerlein. Hajrullahu later joined the Panthers last season before re-signing with the Cowboys this offseason.
The Cowboys also cut cornerback Quandre Mosely and wide receiver Jaquarri Roberson.
Both players were undrafted rookie free agents but didn't get much playing time in the games.

Not all of the roster moves on Tuesday were actual cuts. The Cowboys placed tight end Jeremy Sprinkle on IR and waived/injured linebacker Christian Sam.
Sprinkle is a veteran who has battled through an Achilles injury that left him in a walking boot during the final week in California when the Cowboys scrimmaged against the Chargers.

While the NFL mandate is 80 players on the roster by 3pm on Tuesday, the Cowboys will play their final preseason game with 81, as offensive tackle Isaac Alarcon has a roster exemption. He'll also be an exemption if he sticks around on the practice squad after next Tuesday's cuts.
The Cowboys will need down to 53 players by next Tuesday at 3pm.

