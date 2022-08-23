Cowboys Cut Kicker; Roster Trimmed Down to 80

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are down to one kicker again.

Once again, Brett Maher has a great chance to be the team's place-kicker once again. The Cowboys are expected to release Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday among the five roster moves to get down to 80 players.

Maher, who was the Cowboys' kicker in 2019, has the four of the five longest field goals in team history, including a 63-yarder.

But his inconsistencies with the mid-range kicks has led to him bouncing around with different teams, including the Saints last year.

Hajrullahu joined the Cowboys last season and kicked in one game against the Falcons to replace an injured Greg Zuerlein. Hajrullahu later joined the Panthers last season before re-signing with the Cowboys this offseason.

The Cowboys also cut cornerback Quandre Mosely and wide receiver Jaquarri Roberson.

Both players were undrafted rookie free agents but didn't get much playing time in the games.

Not all of the roster moves on Tuesday were actual cuts. The Cowboys placed tight end Jeremy Sprinkle on IR and waived/injured linebacker Christian Sam.

Sprinkle is a veteran who has battled through an Achilles injury that left him in a walking boot during the final week in California when the Cowboys scrimmaged against the Chargers.