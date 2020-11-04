#PITvsDAL

Cowboys To Have New Punter; Surgery For Jones

Nov 04, 2020 at 11:30 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Cowboys-To-Have-New-Punter;-Surgery-For-Jones-hero
AP Photo/Aaron Doster

As the Cowboys prepare for the only undefeated team in the NFL, the injury problems haven't stopped.

Now it has extended to special teams, as punter Chris Jones is headed to injured reserve and will need surgery on his abdomen. The injury might not keep Jones out the rest of the season as he could return, perhaps later the month or in December.

In the meantime, the Cowboys will get Hunter Niswander ready for his first NFL game. The Cowboys signed him last week to the practice squad. 

Niswander, who played at Northwestern, is primarily a punter but was signed to the team to serve as an emergency backup for all kicking duties, including field goals, extra points and even kickoffs.

This week, Niswander has been working as the holder, a positon occupied by Jones for the majority of his career. 

Jones has been the Cowboys' full-time punter since 2013. This year, he's averaging 42.6 yards per punt, the second-lowest season average of his career, only ahead of last year's 41.6 average.

Related Content

news

Mick Shots: Who's Next Is The Big Question

Who will start at QB, a new punter, that "huge" trade, Awuzie's status and more!  
news

Diggs, DBs Poised For Next Challenge

The Cowboys enjoyed their best performance of the season against Philadelphia. Can they build on that against one of the NFL's most decorated quarterbacks?
news

Zeke Keeping A "Wood-Chop Mentality"

While he's experienced a rotation at QB before, Ezekiel Elliott said he's staying focused on the tasks at hand, however daunting they may seem with the Steelers rolling into town. 
news

3 & Out: 3 Players To Watch Down The Stretch

As the Cowboys look to fight through the second half of the season, here are three young players on the roster who might be able to help with more snaps.
news

5 Bucks: Offense Needs Balance; All-Pro For Diggs?

Football analyst Bucky Brooks have five main thoughts, from the offense needing to be more balanced, Tony Pollard's role to the tremendous upside of Trevon Diggs. 
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Steelers

This matchup features the only undefeated team in the NFL against a Cowboys team that received even more setbacks this week.
news

Andy Dalton Placed on Reserved/Covid-19 List

Andy Dalton will miss his second straight game, this time because the Cowboys have placed him on the Reserved/Covid-19 list. 
news

Can The O-Line Stabilize In The Second Half?

Few position groups in the entire NFL have had a tougher go of it in 2020 than the Cowboys' offensive line. With some key players returning from injury, can they find some consistency in the second half of the season?
news

Why The Cowboys Don't Plan To Trade Aldon Smith

Jerry Jones explained Tuesday why the veteran pass rusher is part of the team's plans moving forward.

Advertising