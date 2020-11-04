Cowboys To Have New Punter; Surgery For Jones

As the Cowboys prepare for the only undefeated team in the NFL, the injury problems haven't stopped.

Now it has extended to special teams, as punter Chris Jones is headed to injured reserve and will need surgery on his abdomen. The injury might not keep Jones out the rest of the season as he could return, perhaps later the month or in December.

In the meantime, the Cowboys will get Hunter Niswander ready for his first NFL game. The Cowboys signed him last week to the practice squad.

Niswander, who played at Northwestern, is primarily a punter but was signed to the team to serve as an emergency backup for all kicking duties, including field goals, extra points and even kickoffs.

This week, Niswander has been working as the holder, a positon occupied by Jones for the majority of his career.