Cowboys to host 30 prospects for visits this week

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are set to host 30 draft prospects for visits at The Star in Frisco this week, as the draft process closes in with less than four weeks until the Chicago Bears go on the clock in Detroit.
In the past, the Cowboys have drafted multiple high-end 30-visit prospects – including under Mike McCarthy – such as Micah Parsons, Mazi Smith and Sam Williams. But the visits aren't only reserved for day one or two guys, as the Cowboys have brought in players such as Eric Scott Jr., Malik Davis and Markquese Bell in for 30-visits under McCarthy.
This year, names such as Texas running back Jonathon Brooks and Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace are among the already reported names that will be in attendance. Here are some of the other big names that will be at The Star meeting with the front office, coaching staff, scouting department and team personnel this week as the Cowboys take the next step forward in their draft evaluations.
- Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle (Oregon State): Considered a consensus top-two offensive tackle in the draft, Fuaga saw his stock rise meteorically after a big performance at the Senior Bowl. This feels like a scenario where if the Cowboys were to take him, they would almost certainly have to trade into the top 15, at least.
- Trey Benson, Running Back (Florida State): Widely regarded as a top three running back in the class, Benson heads to the NFL after back-to-back seasons with 900-plus yards on the ground. Projected as a day two selection, if the run on running backs waits until the Cowboys pick at 57 in the second round, Benson could be an option.
- Bucky Irving, Running Back (Oregon): Another day two option at running back, Irving doesn't blow you away with his size or speed, but his ability to dip his shoulder and fight off contact allowed for him to be a productive runner for the Ducks.
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center (Oregon): Another offensive line prospect that saw his stock rise at the Senior Bowl, Powers-Johnson is a top contender to be the first center taken off the board in the first round. Having played four of the five offensive line positions with the Ducks, Powers-Johnson best projects in the middle with his strong base and built frame.
- Junior Colson, Linebacker (Michigan): Considered a day two projection at linebacker, is a well-built run stopper in the second level at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds that can pair that size with a quick burst to make stops in running lanes. His ability in coverage also provides the potential of him being the first linebacker off the board.
- Darius Robinson, Defensive Ends (Missouri): One of the bigger defensive ends in the draft at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, Robinson brings an elite ability to set the edge in the run game and also get after the quarterback from the right side of the line of scrimmage. Projected as a late first-round pick, this could be a trade back scenario for the Cowboys – or their pick at 24 if the interest is high enough.
- Graham Barton, Interior Offensive Lineman (Duke): One of the more complete and versatile offensive linemen in the draft, Barton played left tackle at Duke in his final seasons, but it was his freshman tape at the center position that has teams interested in what he can bring to the interior. Projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick, Barton is a legitimate option at 24.
- Braelon Allen, Running Back (Wisconsin): Getting a big-bodied running back in the draft may be a necessity, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a bigger body than the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Allen. Another day two option, Allen comes in after a productive career with the Badgers.