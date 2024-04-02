Cowboys to host 30 prospects for visits this week

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are set to host 30 draft prospects for visits at The Star in Frisco this week, as the draft process closes in with less than four weeks until the Chicago Bears go on the clock in Detroit.

In the past, the Cowboys have drafted multiple high-end 30-visit prospects – including under Mike McCarthy – such as Micah Parsons, Mazi Smith and Sam Williams. But the visits aren't only reserved for day one or two guys, as the Cowboys have brought in players such as Eric Scott Jr., Malik Davis and Markquese Bell in for 30-visits under McCarthy.

This year, names such as Texas running back Jonathon Brooks and Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace are among the already reported names that will be in attendance. Here are some of the other big names that will be at The Star meeting with the front office, coaching staff, scouting department and team personnel this week as the Cowboys take the next step forward in their draft evaluations.