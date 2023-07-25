Cowboys to test Aubrey, Vizcaino in training camp but 'all options are open'

"All options are open," said owner and general manager Jerry Jones, speaking from the Cowboys first official press conference in Oxnard. "I think what we have in camp has the potential to be the answer. So it's not something that we're waiting on, everyday, to try and come up with an additive there.

"Let's see what we've got. Let's see how they practice. Let's get comfortable with what they're doing."

As it stands, the Cowboys are taking a wait-and-see approach, which is nearly what also occurred in 2022, considering Maher wasn't signed until August 9.

"What comes up, we'll see," Jones said. "I think competition is competition. If all of a sudden we see some true competition, if we see a way to do it better, we'll go that route. It's that fluid right now."

And, with that, the ball is fully in the court of Aubrey and Vizcaino to begin camp, and with the two likely understanding there are several free agent options available who could be asked to step in at a moment's notice — e.g., Mason Crosby, Robbie Gould, etc. — to up the ante.