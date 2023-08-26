Cowboys trade for former No. 3 overall pick QB Trey Lance

This throws an interesting wrench into the depth of the Cowboys quarterback room with Cooper Rush and Will Grier both having solid preseasons up to this point. With the 53-cut on Tuesday, it seems almost certain that at least one of them will be left without a spot.

Lance still is owed $940,000 for the remainder of his 2023 salary and $5.3 million in 2024, all of which is guaranteed from Dallas. The Cowboys also have the ability to decide on Lance's fifth-year option for 2025 that is reserved for first-round picks.

The only full season for Lance came as a junior in college where he passed for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns in helping to lead North Dakota State to an FCS National Championship. However, he played just one game in the 2020 season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to start more than two games at the NFL level in any particular season.