Cowboys Visit With Beckham; Waiting Game Begins

Dec 05, 2022 at 06:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

FRISCO, Texas – Circled on the calendar for weeks, Dec. 5 has been one of the most highly-anticipated dates in a while, especially for a day after the game.

But as expected, free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. arrived for his scheduled visit with the Cowboys, the day after their 54-19 blowout win over the Colts.

Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl this past February while playing with the Rams, was able to meet with the Cowboys' medical staff on Monday and took a physical.

However, he is not expected to work out for the Cowboys, and hasn't for his other visits in the past week, including a trip to the Giants, where he began his career.

But Monday was all about the Cowboys, as Beckham got to visit with Cowboys' ownership Jerry and Stephen Jones, along with Will McClay, the team's executive vice president of player personnel, and of course, head coach Mike McCarthy.

When McCarthy held his 3 p.m. (CDT) press conference on Monday, he had yet to visit with Beckham, who arrived in the afternoon.

Stephen Jones, speaking on his regular interview on 105.3 "The Fan," said the Cowboys are still hopeful Beckham could contribute this year as they attempt to make a playoff run.

However, it's been heavily reported that Beckham is seeking a multi-year contract and that could be a determining factor as he makes a decision.

"I think this year is our priority as we sit here right now. No question about it," Jones said. "I think everybody recognizes we got a really solid football team that can compete to win a championship this year. Certainly that is our focus. Obviously we have — we've done our planning and we understand how future years work as well, but our number one priority is to win football games right now."

When it comes to negotiating, Jones didn't offer any hints as to how things might play out between both sides. And he certainly didn't give a rating on a "confidence meter" when asked how he felt about potentially signing the former Pro Bowl receiver.

"It's like doing contracts, as I've always said, I never project and never guess are we close or we long ways out," Jones said. "Nothing is ever done until it is done. A lot of times it doesn't get done. We'll just see where this takes us. We look forward to the next 24 to 36 hours spending time with Odell and we'll see where it takes us."

