Training Camp | 2022

Presented by

Cowboys Visiting With FA Takkarist McKinley

Jul 30, 2022 at 06:45 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Cowboys-Visit-With-Free-Agent-Takkarist-McKinley-hero
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

OXNARD, Calif. – Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones confirmed Saturday afternoon that the club is visiting with free agent defensive end Takkarist McKinley here in Oxnard.

"Obviously we have him here for a reason," Jones said, adding that no deal has been reached to this point. "We're very interested in him."

McKinley began his career with the Falcons as the 26th overall pick in the 2017 Draft, one pick before the Cowboys -- prioritizing the pass rush that year -- selected Taco Charlton at No. 27.

McKinley played for Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Atlanta for the first three and a half seasons of his NFL career. He played half the 2020 season for the Raiders and spent last year with the Browns. In 60 career games, he has 93 total tackles and 20 sacks.

"We had him in for the (official) 30 (pre-draft visit), loved him coming out," Jones said. "(Former Cowboys defensive coordinator) Rod (Marinelli) was a huge fan, and we were too, of the way he plays the game -- play temperament, play style. And then of course the obvious: Dan coached him. We've got a lot of inside knowledge there, too. You can't have enough guys who can rush the passer."

McKinley is working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon suffered last December against the Raiders. Cowboys safety Malik Hooker was in a similar situation when he signed with Dallas around this time last year, and once healthy, became a productive player in 2021.

"Hooker was just like this," Jones said. "He wasn't quite ready, but we really managed him well and before it was over he was a big part of our defense and obviously a big part of it today. You've just got to know what you're getting into when you're doing that, but obviously our knowledge of him is helpful to us."

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones says McKinley "has got a chance to play this year" coming off the Achilles injury.

"I think he's ahead of where Malik was (last year)," Jones said, referring to Hooker, who returned to practice in mid-August and played in 15 games. "...We'll see where we go from here."

Related Content

news

What Players/Positions Have Impressed Jerry So Far

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones was rather optimistic about several players and positions when asked to assess the first few days of camp. Jones mentioned the wide receivers among a group that stands out in a positive way.

news

Updates: Sam Williams Among Early Standouts

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Battlegrounds: Backup Quarterback Shake Up?

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

news

Practice Points: Rest For Lamb; Kickers Compete

All the highlights from Saturday's training camp practice, including more work in the red zone and a first glance at the kicking competition here in Oxnard.

news

Countdown: Plenty Of "Honor" With No. 43

Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games. But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.

news

Notes: CeeDee Stepping Up; Jabril Cox's Return

CeeDee Lamb is stepping into the No. 1 receiver role for the first time in his NFL career, but it's not exactly a new feeling. He's been the featured option on offense all his life.

news

Spagnola: Serendipitous Journey Landing This QB

As Dak Prescott met with media this week, we are reminded of just how lucky the Cowboys are to have him as their quarterback.

news

Leaner & Meaner? Parsons Looking To "Dominate"

Micah Parsons isn't worried about living up to the lofty expectations that are hanging over him. In fact, he said "pressure is non-existent" as he prepares for Year 2.

news

Practice Points: T.J. Vasher's Highlight-Reel TD

All the highlights from Friday's training camp practice in Oxnard, including wide receiver T.J. Vasher's catch of camp so far.

news

Status Of Rookie Matt Waletzko's Shoulder Injury

The rookie tackle is not expected to practice the next two days as the Cowboys evaluate the injury.

news

Countdown: Versatile Runner Built Like A "House"

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs. Today, we will continue with 44 days to the start of the season.

Advertising