CowBuzz: Behind The Scenes Of Cowboys vs Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys offense did not yield a sack in tonight's game (64 offensive snaps). Tonight was the second game this season the offense did not give up a sack (at Detroit, 10/27 – 56 plays). The Dallas Cowboys defense registered five sacks tonight – the second-most this season behind the six against St. Louis (9/22).
Dan Bailey's three field goals tonight gave him his fourth career four-field goal game to tie Chris Boniol for the most in team history. Bailey closed out the season converting 21 consecutive field goals – the second-longest streak in his career and fourth in team history.
Dez Bryant finished tonight's game with eight catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. For the season, he had 1,233 yards – a career-best and ninth in a season in franchise history. For the season, Bryant had 13 touchdown catches – a single-season career-best and tied for third in a season in team history. For his career Bryant has 40 touchdown catches to become the eighth Cowboy with 40 career touchdown receptions.
Kyle Orton made his first start as a Dallas Cowboy tonight. It was his first start since playing for the Kansas City Chiefs (a win at Denver, 1/1/12). Orton also became the 36th different player to make a start at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Orton finished the game 30-of-46 (65.2%) for 358 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His 46 attempts were fourth in club history among quarterbacks making their first start as a Cowboy while his completions were third and yards were second.
Jason Witten appeared in his 171st straight game tonight. His 171 consecutive games played ties Cornell Green (1962-74) for third in team history. Dale Hellestrae (176, 1990-2000) and Bob Lilly (196, 1961-74) hold the top-two spots. Witten caught a season-high 12 passes for a season-best 135 yards tonight. He has now caught at least one pass in 85 straight games and trails only Michael Irvin (117 from 1990-98) for the team record. Witten's last game without a reception was at the N.Y. Giants (11/2/08). Witten's 135 yards gave him his 20th career 100-yard game and were good for fifth in a game in his career. His 12 catches were also good for fifth in his career. Witten finished the season with 73 catches to give him his eighth career and seventh consecutive season with 70 catches – both second all-time among league tight ends. Witten's 851 yards marked his eight career and seventh consecutive 800-yard season – both second all-time among league tight ends.