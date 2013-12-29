CowBuzz: Behind The Scenes Of Cowboys vs Eagles

Jason Witten appeared in his 171st straight game tonight. His 171 consecutive games played ties Cornell Green (1962-74) for third in team history. Dale Hellestrae (176, 1990-2000) and Bob Lilly (196, 1961-74) hold the top-two spots. Witten caught a season-high 12 passes for a season-best 135 yards tonight. He has now caught at least one pass in 85 straight games and trails only Michael Irvin (117 from 1990-98) for the team record. Witten's last game without a reception was at the N.Y. Giants (11/2/08). Witten's 135 yards gave him his 20th career 100-yard game and were good for fifth in a game in his career. His 12 catches were also good for fifth in his career. Witten finished the season with 73 catches to give him his eighth career and seventh consecutive season with 70 catches – both second all-time among league tight ends. Witten's 851 yards marked his eight career and seventh consecutive 800-yard season – both second all-time among league tight ends.