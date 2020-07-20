CowBuzz: Cowboys Offseason Community Efforts

With so many unknowns facing the 2020 NFL season it is yet to be seen what this Dallas Cowboys team will accomplish on the field. However, during this challenging and unique offseason many players have made big steps in giving back to the community.
Here's a glimpse at some of the ways Cowboys players have spent this time away from the field doing good for others:
Jaylon Smith launched his Minority Entrepreneurship Institute in 2019 as an opportunity to inspire hope, provide capital and actively support minority entrepreneurs. In January, he announced MEI would also be focused on Texas businesses. With their recent Texas showcase, they provided $600,000 in investment to small businesses for Texas minority entrepreneurs.
At the start of the pandemic Blake Jarwin made it known that signing bonus from his new contract would be going back to the staff of his alma mater, Oklahoma State University.
The "HotBoyz" group has stayed active in their efforts to aid the DFW community during this challenging time. From organizing food trucks for first responders to providing face masks to those voting in Texas, DeMarcus Lawrence shared how this lines up with the group's creed, "'You only choose once' meaning once you dedicate yourself to one mission or one initiative you stick to that and go all-in. We can do powerful things when we come together with that mentality!"
In March, Sean Lee announced that he and his wife would be committing $150,000 toward crisis relief through their Dreambuilders Foundation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County to help them provide meals to kids and families during the coronavirus crisis. The donation helped the two organizations provide 50,000 meals over six weeks.
In addition to their personal donation, Sean and Megan set up a website where Cowboys fans could also contribute to this effort. The site, https://pledgeit.org/keepingkidsfed, is offering chances to win signed memorabilia and tickets to the Cowboys' home opener for those who donate. Every $3 donated funds a meal for a child in need.
Ezekiel Elliott, who recovered from coronavirus in June, has remained dedicated to giving back and providing aid to those facing challenges.
In April, Zeke announced he was teaming up with CentreTX to release exclusive merchandise and donate 100% of proceeds of sales from his merchandise line to the North Texas Food Bank.
He announced earlier this month total donation totaled up to $85,000. This donation is part of efforts to provide relief to the North Texas community during the COVID-19. Zeke, who recovered from his June COVID-19 diagnosis, made an effort to personally deliver the check to the North Texas Food Bank.
In addition to providing financial aid, he also stopped by South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas to speak to their football team. He provided motivation as they look to an unknown future.
While we wait to learn more about this football season, we can stay certain these Dallas Cowboys will remain committed to their community efforts.