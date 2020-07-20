Cowbuzz

Presented by

Monday, Jul 20, 2020 05:45 PM

CowBuzz: Cowboys Offseason Community Efforts

18-Taylor-Stern-HS
Taylor Stern

Social Media

CowBuzz-Cowboys-Offseason-Community-Efforts-hero

With so many unknowns facing the 2020 NFL season it is yet to be seen what this Dallas Cowboys team will accomplish on the field. However, during this challenging and unique offseason many players have made big steps in giving back to the community. 

Here's a glimpse at some of the ways Cowboys players have spent this time away from the field doing good for others: 

Jaylon Smith launched his Minority Entrepreneurship Institute in 2019 as an opportunity to inspire hope, provide capital and actively support minority entrepreneurs. In January, he announced MEI would also be focused on Texas businesses. With their recent Texas showcase, they provided $600,000 in investment to small businesses for Texas minority entrepreneurs.

At the start of the pandemic Blake Jarwin made it known that signing bonus from his new contract would be going back to the staff of his alma mater, Oklahoma State University.

The "HotBoyz" group has stayed active in their efforts to aid the DFW community during this challenging time. From organizing food trucks for first responders to providing face masks to those voting in Texas, DeMarcus Lawrence shared how this lines up with the group's creed, "'You only choose once' meaning once you dedicate yourself to one mission or one initiative you stick to that and go all-in. We can do powerful things when we come together with that mentality!"

In March, Sean Lee announced that he and his wife would be committing $150,000 toward crisis relief through their Dreambuilders Foundation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County to help them provide meals to kids and families during the coronavirus crisis. The donation helped the two organizations provide 50,000 meals over six weeks.

In addition to their personal donation, Sean and Megan set up a website where Cowboys fans could also contribute to this effort. The site, https://pledgeit.org/keepingkidsfed, is offering chances to win signed memorabilia and tickets to the Cowboys' home opener for those who donate. Every $3 donated funds a meal for a child in need.

Ezekiel Elliott, who recovered from coronavirus in June, has remained dedicated to giving back and providing aid to those facing challenges.

In April, Zeke announced he was teaming up with CentreTX to release exclusive merchandise and donate 100% of proceeds of sales from his merchandise line to the North Texas Food Bank.

He announced earlier this month total donation totaled up to $85,000. This donation is part of efforts to provide relief to the North Texas community during the COVID-19. Zeke, who recovered from his June COVID-19 diagnosis, made an effort to personally deliver the check to the North Texas Food Bank.

In addition to providing financial aid, he also stopped by South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas to speak to their football team. He provided motivation as they look to an unknown future.

View this post on Instagram

Pulled up on them boys in South Oak Cliff yesterday

A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on

While we wait to learn more about this football season, we can stay certain these Dallas Cowboys will remain committed to their community efforts.

Related Content

CowBuzz: Zeke Speaks To South Oak Cliff HS
news

CowBuzz: Zeke Speaks To South Oak Cliff HS

Ezekiel Elliott made time to stop by South Oak Cliff High School to speak with their football team.
CowBuzz: Jaylon Hosts Inaugural MEI Showcase
news

CowBuzz: Jaylon Hosts Inaugural MEI Showcase

Jaylon Smith, made an early stop by the Cowboys' headquarters building hosting the inaugural MEI Texas Showcase supporting minority entrepreneurs from across Texas.
CowBuzz: Zeke Takes "Feed Me" To Next Level
news

CowBuzz: Zeke Takes "Feed Me" To Next Level

Ezekiel Elliott is famous for his "Feed Me" celebration on the football field, but after his recent collaboration with a clothing brand, he was able to help feed 400,000 North Texas families in need. 
CowBuzz: Ha Ha's Hilarious Escape From Two Bears
news

CowBuzz: Ha Ha's Hilarious Escape From Two Bears

Cowboys fans have yet to see safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on the field yet, but thanks to a recent Instagram post we can see he still has the speed to get past the bears. 
CowBuzz: Dak Tips His Cowboy Hat After Signing
news

CowBuzz: Dak Tips His Cowboy Hat After Signing

On Monday, it was announced Dak Prescott would proceed with signing his one-year franchise tender, pushing his free agency to the next offseason unless both sides can come to a multi-year agreement by the July 15 deadline.
CowBuzz: Twitter Bet Turns Into #CeeDeeRun2020
news

CowBuzz: Twitter Bet Turns Into #CeeDeeRun2020

Prior to the NFL Draft, Cowboys' Draft Show host Kyle Youmans responded to a fan that suggested if CeeDee Lamb we're still available at 17 that the team should take him. 
CowBuzz: Legacy of No. 88 Captured Through Art
news

CowBuzz: Legacy of No. 88 Captured Through Art

When our very own Ambar Garcia, isn't producing all of Dallas Cowboys Spanish digital content for Somos Cowboys, you can often find her behind a canvas.
CowBuzz: Irvin, Dez Respond To Lamb Getting 88
news

CowBuzz: Irvin, Dez Respond To Lamb Getting 88

On Thursday it was announced that Lamb would don the jersey number 88, aligning his name with previous wide receiver greats such as Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant.
CowBuzz: Undrafted Rookies Expected to Sign
news

CowBuzz: Undrafted Rookies Expected to Sign

The Cowboys have yet to make an official announcement on their rookie free agents, but a dozen players have already shared the news on their own social accounts.
CowBuzz: Zeke Eating Up Chance To Give Back
news

CowBuzz: Zeke Eating Up Chance To Give Back

On Thursday, Ezekiel Elliott announced his efforts to provide relief during the Covid-19 pandemic. He will be releasing merchandise with CentreTX this weekend and 100% of the profits will aid the North Texas Food Bank.
CowBuzz: Sean Lee Pledges 150K For Crisis Relief
news

CowBuzz: Sean Lee Pledges 150K For Crisis Relief

While we may not be able to watch sports, many athletes have stepped up during this challenging time to make their most important plays in the community.

Advertising