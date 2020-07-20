CowBuzz: Cowboys Offseason Community Efforts

View this post on Instagram

What an incredible blessing it is to know my future is here with the Dallas Cowboys! It has been a lifelong dream to wear the Star, and I can’t wait to help bring the best fans in football a championship. In conjunction with my signing, I am also announcing that I am donating a portion of my signing bonus to Oklahoma State University to help workers who have been impacted by the cancellation of spring sports. Together we will all get through this and come out stronger. -#89 Blake Jarwin