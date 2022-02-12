CowBuzz: Cowboys Sending Families To Super Bowl

A celebration of excellence and success since 1967, the Super Bowl tells the story of what is possible with hard work, perseverance, and confidence in opportunity. In honor of that tradition the Dallas Cowboys and The Jones Family surprised members of the community whose merit tells a similar story with tickets to Super Bowl LVI.
Among the members were Commissioners Doug and Colleen Riley, Master Sergeant Leroy Petry and Chad Houser.
Commissioners Doug and Colleen Riley are the territorial leaders of The Salvation Army in the western US. Together, they are working to help those in need through gratitude and hope.
Also, offering hope to the community is lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and National Medal of Honor recipient Master Sergeant Leroy Petry. Having deployed eight times in support of overseas contingency with two tours to Iraq and six tours to Afghanistan, Petry was awarded the highest honor after he saved his fellow Rangers for a grenade, despite being injured himself. He is currently assigned to Headquarters Company, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Georgia, providing oversight to wounded warriors, ill and injured service members, and their families.
Joining Petry in uplifting others is Dallas Chef Chad Houser. Wanting to offer a support system that included educational and financial literacy, paid workforce development training, life skills and social skills training, Houser created Café Momentum. A restaurant that is equals parts dining room and classroom; Café Momentum provides a transformative experience through a 12-month paid internship program for justice-involved youth.
Seeing great success among its participants, Café Momentum launched expansion restaurants in Nashville and Pittsburgh in 2021 and also partnered with Stand Together and Players Coalition to host a pop-up dinner in Los Angeles this past week for the Super Bowl.