CowBuzz: Cowboys Sending Families To Super Bowl

Also, offering hope to the community is lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and National Medal of Honor recipient Master Sergeant Leroy Petry. Having deployed eight times in support of overseas contingency with two tours to Iraq and six tours to Afghanistan, Petry was awarded the highest honor after he saved his fellow Rangers for a grenade, despite being injured himself. He is currently assigned to Headquarters Company, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Georgia, providing oversight to wounded warriors, ill and injured service members, and their families.