CowBuzz: Dak, Cowboys Give Out "Super" Surprise

It's easy to recognize the sense of pride a sports team and its members can instill in a community. Moments on the field can deliver aspiration, encouragement, and relief from life's troubles for supporters. However, it is just as important to recognize how community members and their actions inspire teams and athletes every single day.
In an effort to recognize community work, the Dallas Cowboys and The Jones Family continued their annual tradition of surprising community members with tickets to the Super Bowl. Among this year's selected members were: Salvation Army Planning and Development Consultant, Blake Fetterman, Medal of Honor recipient, Captain Florent Groberg and Arlington ISD Superintendent, Marcelo Cavazos. The recognition is a part of the Super Bowl Ticket Giveaway Program that acknowledges those who are respected as community leaders and are committed to service and the growing the positive of impact football in the community.
As an active member of the DFW community, Fetterman has helped served the Anti-Poverty Coalition of Greater Dallas, The Salvation Army National Opioid Crisis Response Taskforce, the City of Dallas Commission on Homelessness, the City of Dallas Domestic Violence Taskforce, and the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance.
Joining Fetterman as a champion for others is Groberg, an Army Veteran who served as a captain during the War in Afghanistan. He was honored with the nation's most prestigious medal for using his body as a shield to physically push away a suicide bomber from his fellow troops. Groberg now advocates for veterans and the National Medal of Honor Museum, which is set to open in 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Also bringing recognition to Arlington is Cavazos. Having worked in public education for over 30, Cavazos created the nation's first district-wide STEM curriculum for 4-year-olds in pre-K. He was also recognized as Texas' Superintendent of the Year in Texas, spearheading two bond issues in support of building new facilities.
Sharing in the Dallas Cowboys efforts to honor the community was quarterback Dak Prescott. The 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year surprised retired Army SFC DeVaughn Ollison & his wife Erica with tickets to #SuperBowlLVII.