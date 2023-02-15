CowBuzz: Dak, Cowboys Give Out "Super" Surprise

It's easy to recognize the sense of pride a sports team and its members can instill in a community. Moments on the field can deliver aspiration, encouragement, and relief from life's troubles for supporters. However, it is just as important to recognize how community members and their actions inspire teams and athletes every single day.

In an effort to recognize community work, the Dallas Cowboys and The Jones Family continued their annual tradition of surprising community members with tickets to the Super Bowl. Among this year's selected members were: Salvation Army Planning and Development Consultant, Blake Fetterman, Medal of Honor recipient, Captain Florent Groberg and Arlington ISD Superintendent, Marcelo Cavazos. The recognition is a part of the Super Bowl Ticket Giveaway Program that acknowledges those who are respected as community leaders and are committed to service and the growing the positive of impact football in the community.