CowBuzz: Dak & Jarwin Ready To "Run It Back"

When it comes to Dak Prescott, Cowboys' Nation has made it abundantly clear that they want him signed to a hefty contract and in a Dallas Cowboys' jersey for years to come.

Utilizing the power of social media, they have spent the past few months campaigning for Prescott's contract to be a done deal. Just check out any Dallas Cowboys' social media post since January and you'll find an array of "Sign Dak" comments that followed suit.