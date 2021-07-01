CowBuzz: Dak Takes In Miss. State's CWS Win

Despite a long and lively history in college athletics, Mississippi State had never won a national championship in a team sport. That is, until Wednesday night when the Bulldogs' baseball team clinched the 2021 College World Series over Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.

What was the difference-maker for the Bulldogs? Maybe an appearance from Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Mississippi State alum Dak Prescott was just the inspiration the team needed.