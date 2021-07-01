Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Dak Takes In Miss. State's CWS Win

Jul 01, 2021 at 01:30 PM
Westcott_Audrey-HS20-thumb
Audrey Westcott

Social Media Intern

CowBuzz-Dak-Takes-In-Miss.-State’s-CWS-Win-hero
Mississippi State Athletics

Despite a long and lively history in college athletics, Mississippi State had never won a national championship in a team sport. That is, until Wednesday night when the Bulldogs' baseball team clinched the 2021 College World Series over Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.

What was the difference-maker for the Bulldogs? Maybe an appearance from Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Mississippi State alum Dak Prescott was just the inspiration the team needed. 

While we can't really confirm that, we can confirm that the Cowboys' star quarterback made the trip to the College World Series and was excited to cheer on his alma mater to victory.

Prescott first attended Tuesday's showdown between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, where he signed a foul ball caught by a fan, before the Dawgs delivered a 13-2 victory over the Commodores.

Keeping the good times rolling, Prescott was back for Wednesday's winner-take-all matchup, where he cheered on the Dawgs to a 9-0 national title victory.

Getting to celebrating with the team post game in the locker room, Prescott confirmed that is a great time to be a Dawg!

Related Content

news

CowBuzz: Football & Baseball This Week For DT

From the football field to the ballpark, Dallas Cowboys rookie Osa Odighizuwa had a pro league week.
news

CowBuzz: A Mother's Love; Dak's Fight For A Cure

Much like a mother's love is never-ending, Dak Prescott's determination to find a cure for cancer is ceaseless in his pursuit to honor his late mother, Peggy.
news

Cowbuzz: Parsons Gets The Keys To Hometown City

While Harrisburg, PA is just two hours from Philadelphia, the city still gave the keys to its hometown hero, Micah Parsons.
news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Nation Salutes Sean Lee

After 11 years of exemplifying the persistent pursuit to #FinishThisFight, Sean Lee is officially hanging up his cleats.
news

CowBuzz: Tank's Emotional Letter To Crawford

From Boise State to the Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford share a unique friendship and brotherhood.
news

­CowBuzz: Dak Goes Fishing On #TeammateThursday

Last Thursday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott invited offensive tackle La'el Collins out for a day on the water.
news

CowBuzz: From Dez To D-Ware, Tons Of Dak Support

The wait is finally O-V-E-R. After much anticipation, thousands of "Sign Dak" tweets and one call that solidified it all, we can officially say Dak Prescott is staying a Dallas Cowboy.
news

CowBuzz: Tank's Thank-You To Community Work

The Dallas Cowboys veteran and his family treated staff and volunteers of the Genesis Women's Shelter and Grace Grapevine to a meal, while also volunteering with the groups for the day.
news

CowBuzz: Dak & Jarwin Ready To "Run It Back"

When it comes to Dak Prescott, Cowboys' Nation has made it abundantly clear that they want him signed to a hefty contract and in a Dallas Cowboys' jersey for years to come. 
news

CowBuzz: NFL Greats, Celebrities Salute Pearson

Elated by the news, football greats, current players and fans wasted no time in congratulating the Original 88.
news

CowBuzz: Dak Tells Zeke, 'Hold My Crutches'

As Cowboys Nation knows, being America's Team comes with love and just as much hate.
Advertising