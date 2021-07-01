CowBuzz: Dak Takes In Miss. State's CWS Win

Despite a long and lively history in college athletics, Mississippi State had never won a national championship in a team sport. That is, until Wednesday night when the Bulldogs' baseball team clinched the 2021 College World Series over Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.
What was the difference-maker for the Bulldogs? Maybe an appearance from Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Mississippi State alum Dak Prescott was just the inspiration the team needed.
While we can't really confirm that, we can confirm that the Cowboys' star quarterback made the trip to the College World Series and was excited to cheer on his alma mater to victory.
Prescott first attended Tuesday's showdown between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, where he signed a foul ball caught by a fan, before the Dawgs delivered a 13-2 victory over the Commodores.
Keeping the good times rolling, Prescott was back for Wednesday's winner-take-all matchup, where he cheered on the Dawgs to a 9-0 national title victory.
Getting to celebrating with the team post game in the locker room, Prescott confirmed that is a great time to be a Dawg!