CowBuzz: Fans Weigh In On Cowboys' Biggest Rival

Cowboys fans have varying opinions on who today's biggest rivals are, but the vast majority of fans agree that the Cowboys' biggest rivals all play in the NFC East. When I was growing up there was no bigger rivalry in the NFL than Cowboys vs Redskins. There were commercials about it and the games just had a certain grit and physicality to them that you didn't sense in other games. A lot of Cowboys fans say that rivalry still lives on with the Redskins, mainly based off tradition.