CowBuzz: Former Cowboy Ware Gives Dedicated Fan A Permanent Autograph

DeMarcus Ware won a Super Bowl as a Denver Bronco this year, but he never forgets his fans from his nine seasons as a Dallas Cowboy. On Monday, while Ware was getting a tattoo to commemorate his Super Bowl 50 victory, one of those Cowboys fans was lucky enough to be in the same tattoo shop.

This fan already looks to have quite a collection of tattoos, including a Cowboys star, but now they'll have something that no one else has. After agreeing to his first-ever signature tattoo, Ware can now add 'tattoo artist' to his résumé.

He took to Twitter to show off the ink:

https://twitter.com/DeMarcusWare/status/704476463173496832