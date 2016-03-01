Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Former Cowboy Ware Gives Dedicated Fan A Permanent Autograph

Mar 01, 2016 at 03:46 AM
18-Taylor-Stern-HS
Taylor Stern

Social Media

DeMarcus Ware won a Super Bowl as a Denver Bronco this year, but he never forgets his fans from his nine seasons as a Dallas Cowboy. On Monday, while Ware was getting a tattoo to commemorate his Super Bowl 50 victory, one of those Cowboys fans was lucky enough to be in the same tattoo shop.

This fan already looks to have quite a collection of tattoos, including a Cowboys star, but now they'll have something that no one else has. After agreeing to his first-ever signature tattoo, Ware can now add 'tattoo artist' to his résumé.

He took to Twitter to show off the ink:

https://twitter.com/DeMarcusWare/status/704476463173496832

https://twitter.com/DeMarcusWare/status/704479604124176384

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

CowBuzz: Three Legends Compete On The Course

The 2022 ClubCorp Classic featured three Cowboys legends among 50 celebrity golfers who competed last weekend at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Sending Families To Super Bowl

In honor of that tradition the Dallas Cowboys and The Jones Family surprised members of the community whose merit tells a similar story with tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

news

CowBuzz: Dak Gifts Exclusive Jordans To Teammates

It's officially giving season and on Wednesday, Dak Prescott surprised the team Christmas gifts to kick it off right.

news

CowBuzz: Tank's Special Cleats For A Special Clause

A defensive-led Cowboys' win against the Saints highlighted DeMarcus Lawrence's impact on the field, while his anime-inspired cleats emphasized his dedication to the community.

news

CowBuzz: The Cowboys' MVP Connection

From one mission to another, the Dallas Cowboys are always about supporting their teammates. This week they teamed up with Merging Vets & Players (MVP) for a community workout at The Star at Frisco's practice field.

news

CowBuzz: Dak Takes In Miss. State's CWS Win

Wednesday night when the Bulldogs' baseball team clinched the 2021 College World Series over Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, NE.

news

CowBuzz: Football & Baseball This Week For DT

From the football field to the ballpark, Dallas Cowboys rookie Osa Odighizuwa had a pro league week.

news

CowBuzz: A Mother's Love; Dak's Fight For A Cure

Much like a mother's love is never-ending, Dak Prescott's determination to find a cure for cancer is ceaseless in his pursuit to honor his late mother, Peggy.

news

Cowbuzz: Parsons Gets The Keys To Hometown City

While Harrisburg, PA is just two hours from Philadelphia, the city still gave the keys to its hometown hero, Micah Parsons.

news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Nation Salutes Sean Lee

After 11 years of exemplifying the persistent pursuit to #FinishThisFight, Sean Lee is officially hanging up his cleats.

news

CowBuzz: Tank's Emotional Letter To Crawford

From Boise State to the Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford share a unique friendship and brotherhood.

news

­CowBuzz: Dak Goes Fishing On #TeammateThursday

Last Thursday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott invited offensive tackle La'el Collins out for a day on the water.

Advertising