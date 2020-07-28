CowBuzz: Frederick Still Tackling Childhood Hunger

Newly retired former All-Pro center Travis Frederick isn't slowing down his efforts to end childhood hunger in North Texas. Frederick's "The Blocking Hunger Foundation" was founded in 2017 and provides support to inner-city and low-income children throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex who struggle with hunger.

While this is the first year he hasn't spent getting ready for football season, he has been ramping up his foundation work to help feed thousands of children who will need aid, especially as result of the global pandemic. The foundation's Travis' Pantries and Nourish2Flourish programs have been vital resources to students who can't rely on meals from schools.

More recently Frederick started the Moving the Chains to Block Hunger fundraiser that set a goal to raise $22,500 from May 18 through July 29. The 72 days is an ode to his No. 72 Cowboys jersey.