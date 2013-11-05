CowBuzz: George Selvie Unveils Hatcher's Heroes





Each week we conduct our weekly radio show, The Cowboys Hour, live from the Gaylord Texan. The voice of the Cowboys, Brad Sham, hosts the show with one or two Cowboys players as guests.

Brad's guests last night were Jason Hatcher and George Selvie. Selvie came to the show last night wearing a shirt with the slogan "Hatcher's Heroes" across the front of it.

https://twitter.com/hatcher97/statuses/397537190697119745

When Brad asked George about the shirts, he said "Charlie had his angels, Professor X had his X-Men and we're Hatcher's Heroes. We're going out there and playing hard and it's catching on, so I love it."