Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: George Selvie Unveils Hatcher's Heroes

Nov 05, 2013 at 04:34 AM
18-Gross_Shannon-HS
Shannon Gross
Cowbuzz110513650.png


Each week we conduct our weekly radio show, The Cowboys Hour, live from the Gaylord Texan. The voice of the Cowboys, Brad Sham, hosts the show with one or two Cowboys players as guests.

Brad's guests last night were Jason Hatcher and George Selvie. Selvie came to the show last night wearing a shirt with the slogan "Hatcher's Heroes" across the front of it.

https://twitter.com/hatcher97/statuses/397537190697119745

When Brad asked George about the shirts, he said "Charlie had his angels, Professor X had his X-Men and we're Hatcher's Heroes. We're going out there and playing hard and it's catching on, so I love it."

According to Hatcher and Selvie, the slogan was born on Twitter and has carried over to the members of the Cowboys defensive front.

Later in the show, Sham counted 15, yes 15, different defensive linemen that have started at some point this season for the Cowboys. With injuries piling up on this team, Cowboys' fans hope Hatcher's Heroes show up again this weekend in New Orleans.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

CowBuzz: Three Legends Compete On The Course

The 2022 ClubCorp Classic featured three Cowboys legends among 50 celebrity golfers who competed last weekend at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Sending Families To Super Bowl

In honor of that tradition the Dallas Cowboys and The Jones Family surprised members of the community whose merit tells a similar story with tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

news

CowBuzz: Dak Gifts Exclusive Jordans To Teammates

It's officially giving season and on Wednesday, Dak Prescott surprised the team Christmas gifts to kick it off right.

news

CowBuzz: Tank's Special Cleats For A Special Clause

A defensive-led Cowboys' win against the Saints highlighted DeMarcus Lawrence's impact on the field, while his anime-inspired cleats emphasized his dedication to the community.

news

CowBuzz: The Cowboys' MVP Connection

From one mission to another, the Dallas Cowboys are always about supporting their teammates. This week they teamed up with Merging Vets & Players (MVP) for a community workout at The Star at Frisco's practice field.

news

CowBuzz: Dak Takes In Miss. State's CWS Win

Wednesday night when the Bulldogs' baseball team clinched the 2021 College World Series over Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, NE.

news

CowBuzz: Football & Baseball This Week For DT

From the football field to the ballpark, Dallas Cowboys rookie Osa Odighizuwa had a pro league week.

news

CowBuzz: A Mother's Love; Dak's Fight For A Cure

Much like a mother's love is never-ending, Dak Prescott's determination to find a cure for cancer is ceaseless in his pursuit to honor his late mother, Peggy.

news

Cowbuzz: Parsons Gets The Keys To Hometown City

While Harrisburg, PA is just two hours from Philadelphia, the city still gave the keys to its hometown hero, Micah Parsons.

news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Nation Salutes Sean Lee

After 11 years of exemplifying the persistent pursuit to #FinishThisFight, Sean Lee is officially hanging up his cleats.

news

CowBuzz: Tank's Emotional Letter To Crawford

From Boise State to the Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford share a unique friendship and brotherhood.

news

­CowBuzz: Dak Goes Fishing On #TeammateThursday

Last Thursday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott invited offensive tackle La'el Collins out for a day on the water.

Advertising