CowBuzz: Ha Ha's Hilarious Escape From Two Bears

Cowboys fans have yet to see safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on the field yet, but thanks to a recent Instagram post we can see he still has the speed to get past the bears. While these might not be the Chicago Bears, but Clinton-Dix came across two bears right in his driveway.
In the video, you can see him riding his scooter that's immediately abandoned upon seeing the bears approaching his car.
He joked about his football skills in the caption saying, "I play D # gotta be ready to go. A lil high on my flip turn but the drive was there."
Thankfully no one was harmed in the encounter.