CowBuzz: Helman Answers Your Twitter Questions #AskTheBoys









One of our most popular features on dallascowboys.com is our mailbag question where fans submit their questions about the team, players, etc. and our staff writers take turns answering them. We thought it would be a cool idea to make this piece more interactive and allow fans to submit questions via Twitter with the hashtag #AskTheBoys and make it a video feature (you can check out this week's here http://bit.ly/LbEeWB‌). Make sure you stick with it until the end to see if Dave can flip a tractor tire.

David Helman has been gracious enough to take over this segment and answer the incoming questions for us. Unfortunately he's only able to answer three to five questions per segment. Below are some good (or not so good) questions that Dave wasn't able to get to this week.