CowBuzz: Hurns Gets Moving Letter Of Support

Jan 07, 2019 at 12:49 PM
Following Allen Hurns' serious leg and ankle injury during the wild-card game at AT&T Stadium last Saturday night, a young Cowboys fan was terribly distraught. Eight-year-old Luke McSwain from Lewisville, Texas couldn't fall asleep after the game because he kept thinking about Hurns and the injury. So, Luke asked his mom if he could write Hurns a letter, and it is one of the most heartwarming things you will see all week.

The letter reads: "Dear: Allen Hurns #17. I saw the Cowboys Seahawks game last night. I saw you get hurt. I hope you are okay, don't worry you have the best doctors in the world. I prayed 4 times for you. You will get way better shortly. From: Luke McSwain #bestfan."

Accompanied with the letter is a picture that McSwain drew of Hurns getting carted off the field.

Luke's outreach of support made its way to Hurns and he was touched.

To comfort Luke and reassure the young fan that he himself is getting better, Hurns reached out to Luke via a FaceTime call. This put a big smile on both of their faces.

Little Luke McSwain isn't the only praying for Hurns. Cowboys teammates and players around the league – current and former – also reached out following the injury sending well wishes his way.

Hurns has undergone surgery and head coach Jason Garrett expects a full recovery.

