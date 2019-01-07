CowBuzz: Hurns Gets Moving Letter Of Support

Following Allen Hurns' serious leg and ankle injury during the wild-card game at AT&T Stadium last Saturday night, a young Cowboys fan was terribly distraught. Eight-year-old Luke McSwain from Lewisville, Texas couldn't fall asleep after the game because he kept thinking about Hurns and the injury. So, Luke asked his mom if he could write Hurns a letter, and it is one of the most heartwarming things you will see all week.