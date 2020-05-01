Cowbuzz

Presented by

Friday, May 01, 2020 04:45 PM

CowBuzz: Irvin, Dez Respond To Lamb Getting 88

18-Taylor-Stern-HS
Taylor Stern

Social Media

CowBuzz-Irvin,-Dez-Respond-To-Lamb-Getting-88-hero

After just being drafted last week, Cowboys rookie wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb, has now joined one of the most prestigious clubs before ever suiting up for the team.

On Thursday it was announced that Lamb would don the jersey number 88, aligning his name with previous wide receiver greats such as Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant.

While wearing this number as rookie is a great honor, it can come with a lot of pressure. Both Bryant and Irvin immediately shared their personal support of Lamb wearing their shared number as a Dallas Cowboy.

"In order to get this number you must be what we call a 'true bred' - that means born, bleed and bred right here with the Dallas Cowboys," Dallas' legendary Michael Irvin said on a call-in to ESPN. "Drew Pearson was that. Michael Irvin was that. Dez Bryant was that and now CeeDee Lamb is that . And I love this kid."

Bryant said it best in his tweet "be YOU". Lamb's story has yet to be written as a Dallas Cowboy but if this number indicates anything he has the encouragement of Cowboys legends around him.

Related Content

CowBuzz: Twitter Bet Turns Into #CeeDeeRun2020
news

CowBuzz: Twitter Bet Turns Into #CeeDeeRun2020

Prior to the NFL Draft, Cowboys' Draft Show host Kyle Youmans responded to a fan that suggested if CeeDee Lamb we're still available at 17 that the team should take him. 
CowBuzz: Legacy of No. 88 Captured Through Art
news

CowBuzz: Legacy of No. 88 Captured Through Art

When our very own Ambar Garcia, isn't producing all of Dallas Cowboys Spanish digital content for Somos Cowboys, you can often find her behind a canvas.
CowBuzz: Undrafted Rookies Expected to Sign
news

CowBuzz: Undrafted Rookies Expected to Sign

The Cowboys have yet to make an official announcement on their rookie free agents, but a dozen players have already shared the news on their own social accounts.
CowBuzz: Zeke Eating Up Chance To Give Back
news

CowBuzz: Zeke Eating Up Chance To Give Back

On Thursday, Ezekiel Elliott announced his efforts to provide relief during the Covid-19 pandemic. He will be releasing merchandise with CentreTX this weekend and 100% of the profits will aid the North Texas Food Bank.
CowBuzz: Sean Lee Pledges 150K For Crisis Relief
news

CowBuzz: Sean Lee Pledges 150K For Crisis Relief

While we may not be able to watch sports, many athletes have stepped up during this challenging time to make their most important plays in the community.
CowBuzz: National Medal of Honor Day Recognition
news

CowBuzz: National Medal of Honor Day Recognition

Last fall, the National Medal of Honor Foundation announced that Arlington, Texas had been selected as the site for the future National Medal of Honor Museum. 
CowBuzz: Teammates Say Goodbye to Frederick
news

CowBuzz: Teammates Say Goodbye to Frederick

On Monday, center, Travis Frederick, announced his sudden retirement from the NFL at the age of 29.
CowBuzz: HotBoys & Teammates Staying Busy
news

CowBuzz: HotBoys & Teammates Staying Busy

While the sports world has hit a collective pause, several Dallas Cowboy players have taken this to use their platform and give back to the community.
CowBuzz: Portion of Jarwin's Bonus to OSU Staff
news

CowBuzz: Portion of Jarwin's Bonus to OSU Staff

He called it an "incredible blessing" to continue his career as a Dallas Cowboy.
CowBuzz: This QB Wants "Tua" Play for Dallas
news

CowBuzz: This QB Wants "Tua" Play for Dallas

After an outstanding college career at Alabama where he became a national champion and a Heisman Trophy finalist, Tagovalioa sat down with NFL Network's Steve Wyche to discuss his future. 
CowBuzz: Jaylon Smith Featured on TODAY
news

CowBuzz: Jaylon Smith Featured on TODAY

The Dallas Cowboys' 2019 tackle leader has committed himself to creating opportunities for minorities through the Jaylon Smith Minority Entrepreneurship Institute. 

Advertising