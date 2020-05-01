CowBuzz: Irvin, Dez Respond To Lamb Getting 88

While wearing this number as rookie is a great honor, it can come with a lot of pressure. Both Bryant and Irvin immediately shared their personal support of Lamb wearing their shared number as a Dallas Cowboy.

"In order to get this number you must be what we call a 'true bred' - that means born, bleed and bred right here with the Dallas Cowboys," Dallas' legendary Michael Irvin said on a call-in to ESPN. "Drew Pearson was that. Michael Irvin was that. Dez Bryant was that and now CeeDee Lamb is that . And I love this kid."