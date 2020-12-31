CowBuzz: Jaylon's Platform Enhancing Community

With only hours to go until 2020 is officially behind us, many are looking for a positive start to the new year.

Hoping to help communities make good on their resolutions and tackle 2021 with good news is Jaylon Smith.

The linebacker and his foundation, the Minority Entrepreneurship Institute (MEI), purchased 30 new computers for participants of the Bloom Project.

Based in Smith's hometown of Fort Wayne, Ind., the Bloom Project is a nonprofit organization that serves predominately minority males in need of role models to mentor and guide their academic and professional endeavors. The donation supports the organization's continued emphasis on education and helps students navigate virtual learning.