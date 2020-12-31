Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Jaylon's Platform Enhancing Community

Dec 31, 2020 at 04:45 PM
Westcott_Audrey-HS20-thumb
Audrey Westcott

Social Media Intern

CowBuzz-Jaylon’s-Platform-Enhancing-Community-hero

With only hours to go until 2020 is officially behind us, many are looking for a positive start to the new year.

Hoping to help communities make good on their resolutions and tackle 2021 with good news is Jaylon Smith.

The linebacker and his foundation, the Minority Entrepreneurship Institute (MEI), purchased 30 new computers for participants of the Bloom Project.

Based in Smith's hometown of Fort Wayne, Ind., the Bloom Project is a nonprofit organization that serves predominately minority males in need of role models to mentor and guide their academic and professional endeavors. The donation supports the organization's continued emphasis on education and helps students navigate virtual learning.

Staying busy, Smith also met with this year's Bank of America's Volunteer Service awardees and Diversity Inclusion Award recipients earlier this week. Connecting with the group virtually, the veteran expressed his gratitude for their efforts.

"…I have always had a purpose beyond athletics and been blessed to use this platform the right way," Smith said. "My goal is to help close the economic and educational gap…It's about empowering each other and keep things going."

As a Dallas Cowboy and a 2020 W_alter Payton NFL Man of The Year nominee,_ Smith is focused on not only generating positive change in the coming year but establishing a positive foundation for generations to come.

Related Content

news

CowBuzz: Jourdan Lewis Giving Back For Holidays

As a cornerback, Jourdan Lewis uses his talent to anchor the Cowboys' pass coverage, and as a proud Detroit native, he uses his heart to anchor positive change in the community.
news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Gear The Result Of Luka's Bet

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is making the world a better place one bet at a time.
news

CowBuzz: Gallimore Taking Action to Inspire Change

As a rookie, Neville Gallimore is working to establish himself not only on the field, but in the community as well.
news

CowBuzz: Zeke Grants A Special Christmas Wish

This past weekend, Ezekiel Elliott not only helped his team to a 30-7 victory over the Bengals, but he also helped Santa Claus make good on one kid's Christmas list.
news

CowBuzz: Special Kicks For A Special Cause

The annual campaign encourages players to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats. 
news

CowBuzz: Cowboys, NFL Honor Markus Paul

Forever impacted by Paul's legacy, members of the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL took to social media to pay tribute to him.
news

CowBuzz: Icons From All Sports Give Love #4Dak

An emotional Prescott was promptly carted off the field in tears surrounded by his teammates, coaches and former head coach Jason Garrett, all offering support. 
news

CowBuzz: Zeke's "Everyone Eats" Golf Balls

Earlier this month, OnCore Golf announced that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott joined their company as a shareholder and planned to collaborate in benefitting the DFW community.
news

CowBuzz: Dak Donating Big On His Big Day

Quarterback Dak Prescott is celebrating turning 27 this week, as he also prepares to return later this week to the facility in preparation for the 2020 season.
news

CowBuzz: Frederick Still Tackling Childhood Hunger

Newly retired former All-Pro center Travis Frederick isn't slowing down his efforts to end childhood hunger in North Texas. 
news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Offseason Community Efforts

Here's a glimpse at some of the ways Cowboys players have spent this time away from the field doing good for others.

Advertising