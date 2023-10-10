Cowbuzz

Cowbuzz: Micah's Mamba Mentality

Published: Oct 10, 2023
Audrey Westcott

"Resting at the end, not in the middle" is an inspiring quote from the late Kobe Bryant…one that linebacker Micah Parsons referred to on the newest episode of his podcast, The Edge.

Referencing one of the greatest athletes at the 34:52 mark, Parsons said "I am going to take my loss, but I am not going to stop. I am gonna keep coming. I am gonna keep believing. I am gonna just keep trying to be better…"

Parsons shared Kobe's quote after he explained that to encourage his teammates following Sunday Night Football he reminds them that they can be special and that they have to trust in everything that happens.

The veteran wrapped up his show with a call to action for Cowboys Nation. Letting Dallas Cowboys fans know that their team still needs them and to keep the faith.

"It's America's team for a reason, let's make it America's team…I'll see y'all Monday night" Parsons said.

Watch the full episode here.

