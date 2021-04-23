CowBuzz: Tank's Emotional Letter To Crawford

Back in 2011, Demarcus Lawrence had no idea that one question would lead to a thank you that would grow into a friendship and ultimately bond into a brotherhood with former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford.

In a similar surprise, Crawford had no idea that Lawrence would honor him and the brotherhood in a "thank you" letter from Lawrence in The Players' Tribune.

Published on Thursday, April 22, Tank reflected on the pair's first meeting and emphasized Crawford's influence on his life. From Boise State to the Dallas Cowboys to finding the motivation to keep growing in the game, Tank knows that meeting Crawford wasn't by chance it was fate; thanking him for helping to mold Lawrence into the person he is today.

After eight seasons and 112 NFL games, Crawford announced his retirement on March 30, 2021. While his playing days may be behind him, his brotherhood with Lawrence will be forever. Tank reminded his former teammate that as he signed his letter, "I love you, and I've got your back for as long as we live. T&D forever."