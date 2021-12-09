CowBuzz: Tank's Special Cleats For A Special Clause

A defensive-led Cowboys' win against the Saints highlighted DeMarcus Lawrence's impact on the field, while his anime-inspired cleats emphasized his dedication to the community. Partnering with Crunchyroll and CitySquare, the veteran utilized the NFL's #MyCauseMyCleats initiative to bring awareness to the needs within the homeless community.

Combining his passion for community and anime, Lawrence brought together Crunchyroll, the leading anime streaming service, and CitySquare, a Dallas-based nonprofit organization, for a new partnership to help address hunger, health, and housing needs. Together, the trio designed two pairs of cleats, with one showcasing Lawrence's strength and dominance and the second showing his compassion and community work.

Lawrence wore the cleats last Thursday against the Saints and plans to wear them through the month of December. He is set to raffle off the cleats with all funds being donated to CitySquare. The winner of the cleats will also receive four-suite level tickets to a Dallas Cowboys game and a meet-and-greet with Lawrence.