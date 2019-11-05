CowBuzz: Top Reactions From Black Cat MNF Debut

The cat's out of the bag: The Dallas Cowboys have a new secret weapon. The MetLife Stadium stray cat who made an unexpected appearance in the second quarter quickly took social media by storm — and some even believe it gave the team the extra push they needed to win the game. The purr-petrator was able to scamper off the field unharmed, but not before capturing the hearts of Americans everywhere.
