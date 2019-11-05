Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: Top Reactions From Black Cat MNF Debut

Nov 05, 2019 at 04:30 PM
Mayan Meza Tovar

The cat's out of the bag: The Dallas Cowboys have a new secret weapon. The MetLife Stadium stray cat who made an unexpected appearance in the second quarter quickly took social media by storm — and some even believe it gave the team the extra push they needed to win the game. The purr-petrator was able to scamper off the field unharmed, but not before capturing the hearts of Americans everywhere.

Check out these Hiss-terical MNF tweets.

Listen to the full play-by-play of the cat's TD.

12th man anyone?

D-Law approved.

"I almost threw my hot dog at the screen."

117 yards, 2 TDs, and 9 lives.

We see you Carolina…👀

Dave Helman couldn't resist to get into the mix.

These cats almost seemed jealous of the Monday night star.

Responding to the distress signal.

