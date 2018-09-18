CowBuzz: Vander Esch Express Arrives In Texas

Several family members and close friends made the journey to Texas to cheer on Vander Esch in his first home game as a Dallas Cowboy. Of the squad included Leighton's grandparents, Severt and Christina Vander Esch. The 90-year-old grandpa and 86-year-old grandma were able to attend their first ever NFL game to cheer on their grandson as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants 20-13.