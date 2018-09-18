CowBuzz: Vander Esch Express Arrives In Texas

Cowbuzz

Presley Arians

Social Media Intern

It was big night for Leighton Vander Esch, as the rookie made his regular-season home debut on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium. Luckily for the former Boise State linebacker, he had quite the support group in the stands.

Several family members and close friends made the journey to Texas to cheer on Vander Esch in his first home game as a Dallas Cowboy. Of the squad included Leighton's grandparents, Severt and Christina Vander Esch. The 90-year-old grandpa and 86-year-old grandma were able to attend their first ever NFL game to cheer on their grandson as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants 20-13.

Next week, the Vander Esch Express will be heading out West as Leighton and the Dallas Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Central.

