CowBuzz: Which Cowboy Led Team In Jersey Sales For 2013?

Jun 27, 2014 at 02:42 AM
The numbers are in and one of the leaders on the field and in the locker room is also the leader in jersey sales for the 2013 season.

Dallas Cowboys Merchandising LTD. sold more Jason Witten jerseys over the 2013 season than any other player. Witten's jersey accounted for nearly a quarter of all jerseys sold last season. Tony Romo's jersey came in second followed closely by DeMarcus Ware in third. Other jerseys making the list, in order, are Dez Bryant, Miles Austin, DeMarco Murray, Sean Lee and Morris Claiborne.

Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith's jerseys were virtually tied for Cowboys Legends jersey sales, followed by Tony Dorsett and Michael Irvin rounding out the top five.

Surprisingly the Cowboys navy jersey outsold the traditional white jersey two-to-one followed by the throwback. This is surprising considering the team only wears navy once or twice a year.

If you want to know the history behind the Cowboys only wearing navy a couple of times a year, check out this previous CowBuzz article.

