D-Law: Your Questions Will Be Answered Sunday

The idea applies to the entire team, but Lawrence and his defensive linemates are among the most scrutinized players on this entire roster.

The reason is obvious. After seven years of playing a very traditional four-man front, this Dallas defense under Mike Nolan figures to look awfully different Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Throughout training camp, both Lawrence and Aldon Smith have functioned as fascinating chess pieces – occasionally playing as down linemen, occasionally standing up to fill more of a linebacker role.

It's been hard to pinpoint exactly what it's going to look like. But to hear it from Lawrence, all will be revealed in due time.

"You'll get a little glimpse of my hand in the dirt, me standing up -- or shoot, probably even over the center, you never know," he said. "Just trying to get back out there, keep my feet underneath me and get after it."

That's what makes this all so intriguing. It's almost entirely new. Obviously, the goal is still the same, but there's no telling exactly how the Cowboys plan to deploy Lawrence – not to mention the roster of other Pro Bowlers that will help him rush the passer.

Even if the basic idea is the same, though, Lawrence said the new scheme should provide him with more one-on-one opportunities – which will in turn give him a greater chance to impact the game.

"It's all about being violent, being disruptive and setting the edge for a defensive end," he said. "It also opens up my game a lot, helps me get better vision on the ball, get better vision on the different types of schemes the offense is trying to play. It's really all about helping me and getting me a different look at the different schemes."