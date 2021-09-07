#DALvsTB

Dak Contract Restructure Creates Cap Space

Sep 07, 2021 at 09:00 AM
FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys have created $5 million in extra salary cap space by restructuring quarterback Dak Prescott's 2021 base salary, converting $6.5 million into signing bonus money.

It's a simple procedural move that gives the Cowboys a little extra operating space under the cap during the season. They also have the option to carry over unused cap space into 2022.

"That was really both (reasons)," Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "It was looking around the corner, looking at what you're going to need as you move through, if you will, even this season but certainly into next season. It was anticipated when we made the contract and it's part of the contract that allows you to manage your roster. Everything about it was expected."

Last week the club also restructured running back Ezekiel Elliott's contract, converting most of his base salary this year into signing bonus money to create about $7 million in room.

